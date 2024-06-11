Omar Morales betting profile: U.S. Open

He has not made the cut in his last three appearances.

Morales has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last three appearances.

Off the tee, Omar Morales has averaged 320.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Morales is averaging -1.636 Strokes Gained: Putting.