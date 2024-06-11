Omar Morales betting profile: U.S. Open
At the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Omar Morales struggled, missing the cut at Vidanta Vallarta. He is aiming for better results in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at the 2024 U.S. Open from June 13-16.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Morales has played the U.S. Open once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 9-over and missing the cut.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).
Morales' recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|71-78
|+9
Morales' recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last three appearances.
- Morales has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last three appearances.
- Off the tee, Omar Morales has averaged 320.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Morales is averaging -1.636 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Morales is averaging -1.868 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morales' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|322.1
|320.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.72%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.25
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.83%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.22%
|21.30%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Morales' best finishes
- Morales took part in two tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those two tournaments, he failed to make the cut every time.
Morales' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.868
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Morales' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Morales as of the start of the U.S. Open.
