29M AGO

Omar Morales betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    At the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Omar Morales struggled, missing the cut at Vidanta Vallarta. He is aiming for better results in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at the 2024 U.S. Open from June 13-16.

    Latest odds for Morales at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Morales has played the U.S. Open once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 9-over and missing the cut.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Morales' recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/2023MC71-78+9

    Morales' recent performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last three appearances.
    • Morales has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last three appearances.
    • Off the tee, Omar Morales has averaged 320.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Morales is averaging -1.636 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Morales is averaging -1.868 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Morales' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-322.1320.4
    Greens in Regulation %-59.72%62.96%
    Putts Per Round-30.2530.3
    Par Breakers-20.83%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance-22.22%21.30%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Morales' best finishes

    • Morales took part in two tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those two tournaments, he failed to make the cut every time.

    Morales' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.636
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.868

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Morales' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-78+9--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morales as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

