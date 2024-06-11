Nico Echavarria betting profile: U.S. Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 04: Nico Echavarria of Colombia hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Nico Echavarria enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 U.S. Open after missing the cut in the competition in 2023 at The Los Angeles Country Club.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Echavarria has entered the U.S. Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Wyndham Clark finished with 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).
Echavarria's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|72-71
|+3
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Echavarria has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 19-under in his last five appearances.
- Nico Echavarria has averaged 300.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging -2.301 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Echavarria is averaging -2.560 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.056 this season (108th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.0 yards) ranks 147th, while his 64.7% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria has a -0.405 average that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 67.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria's -0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 105th this season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranks 94th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|147
|291.0
|300.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|28
|67.80%
|49.21%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|28.89
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|2
|29.55%
|25.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|84
|15.15%
|13.89%
Echavarria's best finishes
- Echavarria has played 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 52.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Currently, Echavarria sits 97th in the FedExCup standings with 310 points.
Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.878 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.195.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.361, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 21st in the field (he finished 21st in that event).
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.056
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.405
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|118
|-0.106
|-0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.052
|-2.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.619
|-2.560
Echavarria's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|67-72-67-66
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|66-70-72-72
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-66-69
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-67-68-67
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|67-70-65-75
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-69-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-69-69-69
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|30
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|71-64-69-71
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.