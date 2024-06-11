Nico Echavarria betting profile: U.S. Open

Echavarria has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in two of his last five events.

Echavarria has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 19-under in his last five appearances.

Nico Echavarria has averaged 300.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging -2.301 Strokes Gained: Putting.