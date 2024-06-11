PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
30M AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 04: Nico Echavarria of Colombia hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 04: Nico Echavarria of Colombia hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Nico Echavarria enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 U.S. Open after missing the cut in the competition in 2023 at The Los Angeles Country Club.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Echavarria has entered the U.S. Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Wyndham Clark finished with 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Echavarria's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/2023MC72-71+3

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Echavarria has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 19-under in his last five appearances.
    • Nico Echavarria has averaged 300.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging -2.301 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Echavarria is averaging -2.560 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Echavarria .

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.056 this season (108th on TOUR). His average driving distance (291.0 yards) ranks 147th, while his 64.7% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria has a -0.405 average that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 67.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Echavarria's -0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 105th this season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranks 94th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance147291.0300.6
    Greens in Regulation %2867.80%49.21%
    Putts Per Round9428.8930.7
    Par Breakers229.55%25.79%
    Bogey Avoidance8415.15%13.89%

    Echavarria's best finishes

    • Echavarria has played 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he had a 52.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Currently, Echavarria sits 97th in the FedExCup standings with 310 points.

    Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 1.878 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.195.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.361, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
    • Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 21st in the field (he finished 21st in that event).

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.0560.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.4050.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green118-0.106-0.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.052-2.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Total154-0.619-2.560

    Echavarria's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-75+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-68+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC67-74-1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3167-72-67-66-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7666-70-72-72-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-66-69-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-67-68-67-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6668-68-68-72-44
    January 18-21The American Express6567-70-65-75-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-69-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-69-69-69-1037
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1568-67-68-71-1430
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC82-77+15--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1471-64-69-71-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-68-67-67-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-67E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC78-75+13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.