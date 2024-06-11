PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
29M AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: Nick Taylor of Canada plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Nick Taylor hits the links in the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16 coming off a 27th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Over his last three trips to the U.S. Open, Taylor has an average score of 2-over, with an average finish of 43rd.
    • In 2023, Taylor failed to make the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Taylor's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/2023MC72-72+4
    6/16/2022MC73-72+5
    6/13/20194374-70-70-72+2

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Taylor has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Nick Taylor has averaged 293.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has an average of -1.660 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor is averaging -0.952 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.122 this season (120th on TOUR). His average driving distance (289.7 yards) ranks 153rd, while his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 72nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor sports a 0.264 mark (54th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Taylor has registered a 0.242 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 23rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.20, and he ranks 48th by breaking par 26.19% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance153289.7293.1
    Greens in Regulation %16261.56%40.63%
    Putts Per Round2328.2028.9
    Par Breakers4826.19%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance14817.35%18.06%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Taylor has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • With 945 points, Taylor currently sits 36th in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Taylor produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship, ranking 33rd in the field at 1.038. In that tournament, he finished 64th.
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 5.655 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor produced his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 4.781.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.934), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.1220.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.264-1.460
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green103-0.0232.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.242-1.660
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.361-0.952

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-74+4--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1968-70-65-71-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2471-68-68-66-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship4771-72-74-73+1040
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2571-67-69-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1365-67-69-67-16--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-73-69-70E--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational858-70-67E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-69-73-70-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii769-67-65-65-1485
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-67-70-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7171-77-68E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open160-70-68-65-23500
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-70-74-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-74-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2666-68-76-70-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-74-75-70+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-81+14--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-70-69-71-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-2146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-69-75-75+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

