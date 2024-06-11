Nick Taylor betting profile: U.S. Open

Taylor has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Taylor has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.

Nick Taylor has averaged 293.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Taylor has an average of -1.660 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.