26M AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club when he tees off in Village of Pinehurst, NC, for the 2024 U.S. Open .

    Latest odds for Lower at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • This is Lower's first time competing at the U.S. Open in the past five years.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Lower's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Lower has an average finish of 26th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Lower has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 78-under across his last five events.
    • Justin Lower has averaged 295.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has an average of -0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower is averaging -0.810 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lower .

    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.179 ranks 130th on TOUR this season, and his 58.7% driving accuracy average ranks 122nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower has a 0.420 mark (27th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lower's 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 81st this season, and his 29.09 putts-per-round average ranks 121st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance108296.3295.0
    Greens in Regulation %1369.15%52.78%
    Putts Per Round12129.0930.1
    Par Breakers5325.89%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance8915.25%11.51%

    Lower's best finishes

    • Although Lower hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 64.7%.
    • With 368 points, Lower currently sits 86th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lower's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.135 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864. He finished third in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.721 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.156 (his best mark this season), which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.179-0.722
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.4201.645
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green135-0.190-1.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.054-0.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.105-0.810

    Lower's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic868-65-67-69-1985
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4472-66-68-73-96
    July 27-303M Open4367-71-71-67-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC78-67+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4567-69-71-75-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-72-68-75+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2365-68-73-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2067-67-67-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7470-68-70-71-12
    January 18-21The American Express3964-68-68-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-70-72-72-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-69-73-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta370-66-66-68-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3667-76-69-78+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D77+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2872-67-69-67-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2566-77-71-70-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-64-71-69-1873
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-69-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-74-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-75+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
