Justin Lower betting profile: U.S. Open
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Justin Lower looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club when he tees off in Village of Pinehurst, NC, for the 2024 U.S. Open .
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- This is Lower's first time competing at the U.S. Open in the past five years.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).
Lower's recent performances
- In his last five events, Lower has an average finish of 26th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Lower has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 78-under across his last five events.
- Justin Lower has averaged 295.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has an average of -0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lower is averaging -0.810 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.179 ranks 130th on TOUR this season, and his 58.7% driving accuracy average ranks 122nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower has a 0.420 mark (27th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lower's 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 81st this season, and his 29.09 putts-per-round average ranks 121st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|296.3
|295.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|13
|69.15%
|52.78%
|Putts Per Round
|121
|29.09
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|53
|25.89%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|15.25%
|11.51%
Lower's best finishes
- Although Lower hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with two top-five finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 64.7%.
- With 368 points, Lower currently sits 86th in the FedExCup standings.
Lower's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.135 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864. He finished third in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 2.721 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.156 (his best mark this season), which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.179
|-0.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.420
|1.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|135
|-0.190
|-1.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.054
|-0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.105
|-0.810
Lower's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|8
|68-65-67-69
|-19
|85
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|72-66-68-73
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-71-71-67
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|78-67
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-72-68-75
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|65-68-73-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|64-68-68-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-69-73-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|70-66-66-68
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|67-76-69-78
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|72-67-69-67
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|66-77-71-70
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-64-71-69
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-69-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the U.S. Open.
