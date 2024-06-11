Justin Lower betting profile: U.S. Open

In his last five events, Lower has an average finish of 26th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Lower has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of 78-under across his last five events.

Justin Lower has averaged 295.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Lower has an average of -0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.