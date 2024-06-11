Alex Noren betting profile: U.S. Open

Noren has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Noren has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.

Alex Noren has averaged 291.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Noren is averaging 1.234 Strokes Gained: Putting.