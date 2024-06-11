PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
22M AGO

Alex Noren betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 08: Alex Noren of Sweden plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 08, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Alex Noren enters play June 13-16 in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club after a 22nd-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Noren at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Over his last six trips to the U.S. Open, Noren has an average score of 10-over, with an average finish of 21st.
    • Noren last played at the U.S. Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-over.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Noren's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/2023MC68-75+3
    6/16/2022MC73-73+6
    9/17/20201772-74-67-75+8
    6/13/2019MC75-72+5
    6/14/20182572-72-77-71+12

    Noren's recent performances

    • Noren has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Noren has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Alex Noren has averaged 291.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Noren is averaging 1.234 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Noren has an average of 4.687 in his past five tournaments.
    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noren owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.232 (52nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.8 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Noren owns a 0.356 mark (39th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Noren has registered a 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 48th on TOUR, while he ranks 77th with a putts-per-round average of 28.76. He has broken par 23.81% of the time (110th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance135292.8291.5
    Greens in Regulation %1868.59%61.42%
    Putts Per Round7728.7627.8
    Par Breakers11023.81%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance311.22%13.89%

    Noren's best finishes

    • Although Noren has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Currently, Noren has 866 points, placing him 45th in the FedExCup standings.

    Noren's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.074 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.734 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.046.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.151, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
    • Noren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.2320.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3561.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green80.3991.622
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.2511.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.2384.687

    Noren's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC68-75+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic968-68-67-67-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-74+3--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2368-75-71-70E36
    July 27-303M Open1371-66-68-66-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3872-66-68-69-515
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-69-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open368-65-68-65-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4873-74-70-67+4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship261-66-67-68-22--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2367-68-64-68-15--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4266-69-67-70-811
    January 18-21The American Express2562-68-69-70-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-68-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-71-70-70-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches967-70-68-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-70-70-68-990
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1169-71-66-65-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-72-66-72-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-68-69-70-1120
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson364-68-66-65-21190
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2467-75-70-73+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-70-70-65-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2270-74-75-73+480

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the U.S. Open.

