Alex Noren betting profile: U.S. Open
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 08: Alex Noren of Sweden plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 08, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Alex Noren enters play June 13-16 in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club after a 22nd-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which was his last competition.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Over his last six trips to the U.S. Open, Noren has an average score of 10-over, with an average finish of 21st.
- Noren last played at the U.S. Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-over.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Noren's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|6/16/2022
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|9/17/2020
|17
|72-74-67-75
|+8
|6/13/2019
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|6/14/2018
|25
|72-72-77-71
|+12
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Noren has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Alex Noren has averaged 291.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Noren is averaging 1.234 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Noren has an average of 4.687 in his past five tournaments.
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.232 (52nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.8 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Noren owns a 0.356 mark (39th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Noren has registered a 0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 48th on TOUR, while he ranks 77th with a putts-per-round average of 28.76. He has broken par 23.81% of the time (110th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|135
|292.8
|291.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|18
|68.59%
|61.42%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.76
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|110
|23.81%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|3
|11.22%
|13.89%
Noren's best finishes
- Although Noren has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Currently, Noren has 866 points, placing him 45th in the FedExCup standings.
Noren's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Noren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.074 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- Noren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 5.734 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Noren's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.046.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Noren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.151, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- Noren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.232
|0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.356
|1.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|8
|0.399
|1.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.251
|1.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.238
|4.687
Noren's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|68-68-67-67
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|68-75-71-70
|E
|36
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|71-66-68-66
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|72-66-68-69
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|68-65-68-65
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|73-74-70-67
|+4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|61-66-67-68
|-22
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|23
|67-68-64-68
|-15
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|66-69-67-70
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-68-69-70
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-68-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-71-70-70
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|67-70-68-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-70-68
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|69-71-66-65
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-72-66-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|3
|64-68-66-65
|-21
|190
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|67-75-70-73
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-70-70-65
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|70-74-75-73
|+4
|80
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.