Nick Dunlap betting profile: U.S. Open

Nick Dunlap hits the links June 13-16 in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club following a 12th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday his last time in competition.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Over Dunlap's last two visits to the the U.S. Open, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).
Dunlap's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|6/16/2022
|MC
|78-74
|+12
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Dunlap has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Nick Dunlap has averaged 304.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has an average of -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging -1.114 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.426, which ranks 159th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.5 yards) ranks 48th, and his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranks 137th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dunlap owns a -0.135 mark (116th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Dunlap's 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 51st this season, and his 28.15 putts-per-round average ranks 17th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|48
|303.5
|304.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|176
|58.83%
|59.88%
|Putts Per Round
|17
|28.15
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|24
|27.07%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|155
|17.52%
|15.43%
Dunlap's best finishes
- Dunlap has played 13 tournaments this season, coming away with one win .
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- With 332 points, Dunlap currently sits 93rd in the FedExCup standings.
Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.357 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he produced a 4.317 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap posted his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking 18th in the field with a mark of 2.103.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.969, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
- Dunlap posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 11th in the field.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.426
|-0.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.135
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.094
|-0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.239
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.416
|-1.114
Dunlap's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-71
|+8
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|1
|64-65-60-70
|-29
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|80
|76-74-73
|+7
|4
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|68-71-63-69
|-9
|65
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-73-68-74
|+6
|6
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-67-67-70
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|69-72-72-72
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-73-70-75
|E
|145
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the U.S. Open.
