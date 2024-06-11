Min Woo Lee betting profile: U.S. Open

This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.500.

Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.020. He finished second in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.730 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.341 (his best mark this season), which ranked 37th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.