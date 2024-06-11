PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Min Woo Lee betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Min Woo Lee of Australia plays a shot on the 14th tee during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Min Woo Lee looks to improve upon his fifth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club June 13-16.

    Latest odds for Lee at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Over his last two trips to the U.S. Open, Lee has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 16th.
    • In Lee's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished fifth after posting a score of 5-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Lee's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/2023569-65-74-67-5
    6/16/20222773-70-69-73+5

    Lee's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Lee has an average finish of 24th.
    • Over his last five events, Lee has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
    • Off the tee, Min Woo Lee has averaged 316.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of 2.210 in his past five tournaments.
    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.596 ranks 12th on TOUR this season, and his 67.5% driving accuracy average ranks 30th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 117th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.139. Additionally, he ranks 122nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.18%.
    • On the greens, Lee's -0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 111th on TOUR this season, and his 29.08 putts-per-round average ranks 120th. He has broken par 25.29% of the time (69th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance6312.3316.3
    Greens in Regulation %12264.18%63.27%
    Putts Per Round12029.0828.9
    Par Breakers6925.29%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance15717.69%17.28%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Lee has played 11 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 90.9%.
    • Lee, who has 512 points, currently sits 69th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.500.
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.020. He finished second in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.730 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.341 (his best mark this season), which ranked 37th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
    • Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5962.463
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.139-0.667
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green104-0.0300.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.0720.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.3552.210

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open569-65-74-67-5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship966-65-65-67-17--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3568-69-69-70-4--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4171-68-72-75+2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-73-67-65-6--
    January 18-21The American Express2165-66-70-67-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4372-68-72-73-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open7171-69-71-73E3
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches267-70-66-67-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-73-76-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-73-70-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2274-74-75-69+473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-68-66-69-1533
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-66-70-67-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-68-74-132

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the U.S. Open.

