Min Woo Lee betting profile: U.S. Open
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Min Woo Lee of Australia plays a shot on the 14th tee during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Min Woo Lee looks to improve upon his fifth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club June 13-16.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Over his last two trips to the U.S. Open, Lee has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 16th.
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished fifth after posting a score of 5-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Lee's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|5
|69-65-74-67
|-5
|6/16/2022
|27
|73-70-69-73
|+5
Lee's recent performances
- In his last five events, Lee has an average finish of 24th.
- Over his last five events, Lee has carded a score that's better than average in four of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
- Off the tee, Min Woo Lee has averaged 316.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has an average of 0.338 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lee has an average of 2.210 in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.596 ranks 12th on TOUR this season, and his 67.5% driving accuracy average ranks 30th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 117th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.139. Additionally, he ranks 122nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.18%.
- On the greens, Lee's -0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 111th on TOUR this season, and his 29.08 putts-per-round average ranks 120th. He has broken par 25.29% of the time (69th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|6
|312.3
|316.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|122
|64.18%
|63.27%
|Putts Per Round
|120
|29.08
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|69
|25.29%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|157
|17.69%
|17.28%
Lee's best finishes
- Lee has played 11 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut 10 times, a success rate of 90.9%.
- Lee, who has 512 points, currently sits 69th in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.500.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.020. He finished second in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.730 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.341 (his best mark this season), which ranked 37th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.596
|2.463
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.139
|-0.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|104
|-0.030
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.072
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.355
|2.210
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|5
|69-65-74-67
|-5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|66-65-65-67
|-17
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|68-69-69-70
|-4
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-68-72-75
|+2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-73-67-65
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|65-66-70-67
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-68-72-73
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|71
|71-69-71-73
|E
|3
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-73-76-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-73-70
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|74-74-75-69
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-68-66-69
|-15
|33
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-66-70-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the U.S. Open.
