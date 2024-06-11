McClure Meissner betting profile: U.S. Open
In his last tournament at the RBC Canadian Open, McClure Meissner concluded the weekend at even-par, good for a 57th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16 aiming for better results.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Meissner missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the U.S. Open in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).
Meissner's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|70-75
|+5
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Meissner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
- McClure Meissner has averaged 295.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner is averaging -0.074 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Meissner is averaging 3.906 Strokes Gained: Total.
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.111 this season, which ranks 77th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.3 yards) ranks 73rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Meissner ranks 69th on TOUR with a mark of 0.185.
- On the greens, Meissner has registered a 0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 102nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.95, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 27.19% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|300.3
|295.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|56
|66.52%
|53.40%
|Putts Per Round
|102
|28.95
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|22
|27.19%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|118
|16.08%
|12.04%
Meissner's best finishes
- Although Meissner has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- As of now, Meissner has accumulated 265 points, which ranks him 107th in the FedExCup standings.
Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Meissner produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.771.
- Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.910. He finished 13th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.593.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.215 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Meissner recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.111
|1.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.185
|1.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|18
|0.332
|1.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.003
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.631
|3.906
Meissner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|72-68-70-69
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|73-65-71-67
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|73-68-73-67
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|72-73-68-69
|-6
|68
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|63-70-65-72
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|70-68-68-65
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|71-70-66-68
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|67-73-68-72
|E
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the U.S. Open.
