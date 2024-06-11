McClure Meissner betting profile: U.S. Open

Meissner has finished in the top five once over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Meissner has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.

McClure Meissner has averaged 295.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Meissner is averaging -0.074 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.