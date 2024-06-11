Maxwell Moldovan betting profile: U.S. Open
Maxwell Moldovan looks for a higher finish in the 2024 U.S. Open after he placed 65th shooting 17-over in this tournament in 2023.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Moldovan's average finish has been 65th, and his average score 17-over, over his last two appearances at the U.S. Open.
- Moldovan last played at the U.S. Open in 2023, finishing 65th with a score of 17-over.
- With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).
Moldovan's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|65
|71-71-76-79
|+17
|6/16/2022
|MC
|75-72
|+7
Moldovan's recent performances
- In his last three tournaments, Moldovan finished outside the top 20.
- In the last three times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Moldovan has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last three events.
- He posted a final score of 17 relative to par in his only made cut in his last three tournaments.
- Off the tee, Maxwell Moldovan has averaged 301.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moldovan is averaging -1.912 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Moldovan is averaging -4.435 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moldovan's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.3
|301.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|52.78%
|54.86%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.67%
|14.58%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|23.15%
|21.53%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Moldovan's best finishes
- Moldovan participated in two tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those two tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
- Last season Moldovan had his best performance at the U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club. He shot 17-over and finished 65th (27 shots back of the winner).
Moldovan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.912
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.435
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Moldovan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|65
|71-71-76-79
|+17
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Moldovan as of the start of the U.S. Open.
