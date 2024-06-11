Maxwell Moldovan betting profile: U.S. Open

In his last three tournaments, Moldovan finished outside the top 20.

In the last three times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Moldovan has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last three events.

He posted a final score of 17 relative to par in his only made cut in his last three tournaments.

Off the tee, Maxwell Moldovan has averaged 301.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Moldovan is averaging -1.912 Strokes Gained: Putting.