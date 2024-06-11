Max Homa betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 09: Max Homa of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 09, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Max Homa enters play in the 2024 U.S. Open from June 13-16 after a 22nd-place finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Over his last four trips to the U.S. Open, Homa has an average score of 9-over, with an average finish of 47th.
- Homa missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open in 2023.
- Wyndham Clark finished with 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).
Homa's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|6/16/2022
|47
|69-73-75-72
|+9
|6/17/2021
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|9/17/2020
|MC
|78-76
|+14
Homa's recent performances
- Homa has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Homa has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
- Max Homa has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has an average of -0.998 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Homa has an average of 0.879 in his past five tournaments.
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.150 this season, which ranks 125th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranks 81st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Homa sports a 0.319 average that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 64.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Homa has registered a 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR, while he ranks 54th with a putts-per-round average of 28.55. He has broken par 22.11% of the time (149th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|299.7
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|118
|64.38%
|60.49%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.55
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|149
|22.11%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|24
|13.07%
|16.36%
Homa's best finishes
- Although Homa hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- As of now, Homa has accumulated 1167 points, which ranks him 14th in the FedExCup standings.
Homa's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.081 (he finished 14th in that event).
- Homa produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.360.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 3.609 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.465, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
- Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished 13th in that event).
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.150
|-1.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.319
|1.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.283
|1.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.071
|-0.998
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.523
|0.879
Homa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|68-76
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|69-68-69-67
|-15
|41
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|66-68-67-72
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|10
|68-73-70-69
|-4
|77
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|68-66-65-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|68-62-71-68
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|70-67-69-68
|-6
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|70-66-70-69
|-13
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|69-73-71-69
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|67-69-68-66
|-22
|113
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-70-71-69
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|69-73-72
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|73-65-70-69
|-7
|115
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|68-75-74-71
|E
|7
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|68-74-72-70
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|71-70-66-75
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|69-70-72-69
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|71-73-72-76
|+4
|80
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.