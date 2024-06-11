Max Homa betting profile: U.S. Open

Homa has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Homa has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.

Max Homa has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Homa has an average of -0.998 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.