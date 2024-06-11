PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
28M AGO

Max Homa betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 09: Max Homa of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 09, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Max Homa enters play in the 2024 U.S. Open from June 13-16 after a 22nd-place finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Latest odds for Homa at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Over his last four trips to the U.S. Open, Homa has an average score of 9-over, with an average finish of 47th.
    • Homa missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open in 2023.
    • Wyndham Clark finished with 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Homa's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/2023MC68-76+4
    6/16/20224769-73-75-72+9
    6/17/2021MC76-73+7
    9/17/2020MC78-76+14

    Homa's recent performances

    • Homa has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Homa has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Max Homa has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has an average of -0.998 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Homa has an average of 0.879 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Homa .

    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.150 this season, which ranks 125th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.7 yards) ranks 81st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Homa sports a 0.319 average that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 118th with a 64.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Homa has registered a 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 79th on TOUR, while he ranks 54th with a putts-per-round average of 28.55. He has broken par 22.11% of the time (149th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance81299.7299.7
    Greens in Regulation %11864.38%60.49%
    Putts Per Round5428.5528.1
    Par Breakers14922.11%20.99%
    Bogey Avoidance2413.07%16.36%

    Homa's best finishes

    • Although Homa hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has secured one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • As of now, Homa has accumulated 1167 points, which ranks him 14th in the FedExCup standings.

    Homa's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Homa's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Sentry, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.081 (he finished 14th in that event).
    • Homa produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 4.360.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 3.609 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Homa delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.465, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
    • Homa delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished 13th in that event).

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee125-0.150-1.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.3191.606
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.2831.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.071-0.998
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.5230.879

    Homa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC68-76+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-65-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2169-68-69-67-1541
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1266-68-67-72-756
    July 20-22The Open Championship1068-73-70-69-477
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship668-66-65-70-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship568-62-71-68-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship970-67-69-68-6--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship770-66-70-69-13--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1369-73-71-69-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry1467-69-68-66-22113
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-70-71-69-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6669-73-72-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1673-65-70-69-7115
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-71-73-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6468-75-74-71E7
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2568-74-72-70-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament367-71-73-73-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5571-70-66-75-210
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship869-70-72-69-4213
    May 16-19PGA Championship3568-70-69-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC78-69+7--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2271-73-72-76+480

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

