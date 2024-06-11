Max Greyserman betting profile: U.S. Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman hits the links in the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Greyserman has entered the U.S. Open once in recent years (in 2017), posting a score of 5-over and missing the cut.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).
Greyserman's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Greyserman has finished in the top five once.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Greyserman has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has finished with an average score of -76 those two times he's made the cut.
- Max Greyserman has averaged 307.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has an average of 0.620 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Greyserman has an average of -2.350 in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.191 this season, which ranks 133rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.0 yards) ranks 28th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Greyserman ranks 88th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.063, while he ranks 100th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.86%.
- On the greens, Greyserman's 0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 69th this season, while he averages 28.65 putts per round (66th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|28
|307.0
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|100
|64.86%
|42.86%
|Putts Per Round
|66
|28.65
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|34
|26.58%
|17.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|143
|16.97%
|15.08%
Greyserman's best finishes
- Greyserman has played 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times.
- Currently, Greyserman sits 115th in the FedExCup standings with 235 points.
Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he produced a 3.048 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 3.112 (he finished 40th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.277), which ranked eighth in the field.
- Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.191
|-1.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.063
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|115
|-0.100
|-0.992
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.156
|0.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.072
|-2.350
Greyserman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-68-66-73
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|70-66-69-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|65-69-70-70
|-14
|30
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-71-72-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-65-72-72
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|71-68-66-72
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the U.S. Open.
