Max Greyserman betting profile: U.S. Open

Over his last five tournaments, Greyserman has finished in the top five once.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Greyserman has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has finished with an average score of -76 those two times he's made the cut.

Max Greyserman has averaged 307.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Greyserman has an average of 0.620 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.