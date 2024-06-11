Jake Knapp betting profile: U.S. Open
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 06: Jake Knapp of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 06, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament, Jake Knapp missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He'll be after better results June 13-16 in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at the 2024 U.S. Open.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Knapp is playing at the U.S. Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Wyndham Clark finished with 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Knapp has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
- Jake Knapp has averaged 310.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp is averaging 0.432 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp is averaging -1.940 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.154 this season, which ranks 127th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.9 yards) ranks 23rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp owns a 0.361 mark (38th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Knapp's 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 62nd this season, while he averages 28.84 putts per round (86th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|307.9
|310.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|91
|65.11%
|62.15%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.84
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|100
|24.11%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|101
|15.67%
|15.97%
Knapp's best finishes
- Knapp has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, collecting one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- As of now, Knapp has compiled 911 points, which ranks him 38th in the FedExCup standings.
Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.418 mark ranked third in the field.
- Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp produced his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 10th in the field at 2.169. In that tournament, he finished 70th.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.018, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 45th in that tournament.
- Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.154
|-0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.361
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|125
|-0.131
|-2.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.181
|0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.257
|-1.940
Knapp's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|69-65-72-71
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-73-74
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-68-71-69
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|67-64-63-71
|-19
|500
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|68-66-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|77-70-81-72
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|14
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|74-76-78-73
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|74-70-69-71
|E
|8
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|8
|64-64-67-70
|-19
|85
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-75-71-76
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the U.S. Open.
