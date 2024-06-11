Jake Knapp betting profile: U.S. Open

Knapp has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Knapp has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.

Jake Knapp has averaged 310.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Knapp is averaging 0.432 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.