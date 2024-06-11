Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: U.S. Open
When he hits the links June 13-16, Matt Fitzpatrick will look to improve upon his last performance at the U.S. Open. In 2023, he shot 1-under and finished 17th at The Los Angeles Country Club.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Fitzpatrick has entered the U.S. Open seven times recently, with one win, an average finish of 22nd, and an average score of 1-over.
- In 2023, Fitzpatrick finished 17th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|17
|71-70-68-70
|-1
|6/16/2022
|1
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|6/17/2021
|55
|70-75-72-76
|+9
|9/17/2020
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|6/13/2019
|12
|69-71-72-68
|-4
|6/14/2018
|12
|73-70-75-70
|+8
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Fitzpatrick has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.578 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging 1.250 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.101 this season (79th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.1 yards) ranks 74th, while his 68.8% driving accuracy average ranks 16th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fitzpatrick ranks 91st on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.020, while he ranks 97th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.01%.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a 0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a putts-per-round average of 28.15, and he ranks 24th by breaking par 27.07% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|300.1
|299.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|97
|65.01%
|46.30%
|Putts Per Round
|17
|28.15
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|24
|27.07%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|55
|14.18%
|13.27%
Fitzpatrick's best finishes
- Fitzpatrick has participated in 15 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- As of now, Fitzpatrick has compiled 1019 points, which ranks him 29th in the FedExCup standings.
Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.987 mark ranked third in the field.
- Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 17th in the field at 4.406. In that event, he finished fifth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.330.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.295, which was his best so far this season. That ranked second in the field.
- Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.101
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.020
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|74
|0.093
|0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.343
|0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.557
|1.250
Fitzpatrick's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|17
|71-70-68-70
|-1
|56
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|67-67-70-68
|-8
|9
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|72-72-67-75
|+2
|13
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|73-68-71-72
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-67-66-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|70-68-65-70
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-69-68
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-68-76
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-66-70-68
|-11
|54
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|5
|66-69-68-69
|-16
|300
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|71-74-70-67
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|50
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-65-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|74-73-78-67
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|73-70-74-69
|-2
|275
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the U.S. Open.
