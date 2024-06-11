Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: U.S. Open

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Fitzpatrick has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.578 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.