Mark Hubbard betting profile: U.S. Open

This season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 3.133 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.

Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379. He finished 20th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501. He finished 48th in that event.

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.794, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.