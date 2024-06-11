PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
28M AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HAMILTON, ONTARIO - MAY 31: Mark Hubbard of the United States chips to the 12th green during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on May 31, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard will play June 13-16 in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at the 2024 U.S. Open. In his last tournament he finished 42nd in the RBC Canadian Open, shooting 2-under at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Hubbard missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the U.S. Open in 2020.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Hubbard's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/17/2020MC76-78+14

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Hubbard has finished in the top five once.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hubbard has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -31 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Mark Hubbard has averaged 296.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has an average of 1.451 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard is averaging 0.945 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.003 (96th) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.7 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard has a 0.262 mark (56th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hubbard's 0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 52nd this season, while he averages 28.51 putts per round (49th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance136292.7296.2
    Greens in Regulation %6266.26%51.11%
    Putts Per Round4928.5128.3
    Par Breakers4126.36%18.89%
    Bogey Avoidance6314.55%12.50%

    Hubbard's best finishes

    • Hubbard has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 16 times.
    • With 665 points, Hubbard currently sits 53rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 3.133 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379. He finished 20th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501. He finished 48th in that event.
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.794, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.0031.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.262-0.844
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.042-0.695
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.2251.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5320.945

    Hubbard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic667-66-67-68-1681
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-67-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6669-72-71-72+414
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1766-72-70-70-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship669-68-67-67-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-65-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-76-69-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2068-65-68-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-67-70-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express4770-66-66-70-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2069-72-71-69-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am469-68-65-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5370-70-72-68-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-65-73-72-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6468-72-73-70-14
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3168-73-72-68-738
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-68-72-67-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-68-71-72-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-70-70-70-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans361-70-64-69-142105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5271-65-67-71-106
    May 16-19PGA Championship2665-68-73-69-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-71-74+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-68-70-70-211

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
