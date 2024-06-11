Mark Hubbard betting profile: U.S. Open
HAMILTON, ONTARIO - MAY 31: Mark Hubbard of the United States chips to the 12th green during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on May 31, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard will play June 13-16 in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at the 2024 U.S. Open. In his last tournament he finished 42nd in the RBC Canadian Open, shooting 2-under at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Hubbard missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the U.S. Open in 2020.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Hubbard's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/17/2020
|MC
|76-78
|+14
Hubbard's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Hubbard has finished in the top five once.
- Over his last five appearances, Hubbard has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -31 those five times he's made the cut.
- Mark Hubbard has averaged 296.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has an average of 1.451 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard is averaging 0.945 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.003 (96th) this season, while his average driving distance of 292.7 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hubbard has a 0.262 mark (56th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hubbard's 0.225 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 52nd this season, while he averages 28.51 putts per round (49th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|292.7
|296.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|62
|66.26%
|51.11%
|Putts Per Round
|49
|28.51
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|41
|26.36%
|18.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|63
|14.55%
|12.50%
Hubbard's best finishes
- Hubbard has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- With 665 points, Hubbard currently sits 53rd in the FedExCup standings.
Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 3.133 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379. He finished 20th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.501. He finished 48th in that event.
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.794, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- Hubbard recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.075) at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.003
|1.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.262
|-0.844
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.042
|-0.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.225
|1.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.532
|0.945
Hubbard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|81
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|69-72-71-72
|+4
|14
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|66-72-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|69-68-67-67
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-76-69-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|68-65-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-67-70-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|69-68-65
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|70-70-72-68
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-65-73-72
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|68-73-72-68
|-7
|38
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-68-71-72
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-70-70-70
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-142
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|71-65-67-71
|-10
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|65-68-73-69
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-71-74
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the U.S. Open.
