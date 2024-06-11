Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: U.S. Open

Hughes has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five tournaments, Hughes has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five starts.

Hughes has an average of 4.411 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.