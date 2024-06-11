PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
28M AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 06: Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 06, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 06: Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 06, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Mackenzie Hughes looks to improve upon his 49th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club June 13-16.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Hughes' average finish has been 29th, and his average score 4-over, over his last five appearances at the U.S. Open.
    • Hughes last played at the U.S. Open in 2023, finishing 49th with a score of 6-over.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Hughes' recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/20234967-73-75-71+6
    6/16/20222472-69-73-70+4
    6/17/20211573-67-68-77+1
    9/17/2020MC72-76+8
    6/14/2018MC76-75+11

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hughes has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hughes has an average of 4.411 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes is averaging 3.153 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hughes .

    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.099, which ranks 116th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.5 yards) ranks 106th, and his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes sports a -0.301 mark (141st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hughes' 0.596 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 12th on TOUR this season, and his 27.70 putts-per-round average ranks sixth. He has broken par 21.70% of the time (151st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance106296.5298.0
    Greens in Regulation %16361.43%60.76%
    Putts Per Round627.7027.5
    Par Breakers15121.70%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance1212.37%13.19%

    Hughes' best finishes

    • Hughes has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • With 809 points, Hughes currently ranks 46th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 4.306 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.
    • Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.136 (he finished 14th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.478 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished third in that event).
    • Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.099-0.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.301-1.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130.3930.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.5964.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.5893.153

    Hughes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open4967-73-75-71+69
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipW/D76+6--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 27-303M Open3069-68-69-68-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5867-68-75-69-121
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5272-67-74-70-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4870-72-70-72+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship771-65-63-68-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic268-66-60-63-25--
    January 4-7The Sentry2568-70-70-64-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-67-78-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7176-70-70E5
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-65-72-74-438
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-73+8--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-71-71-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2670-73-69-68-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-69-70-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1466-72-69-65-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3966-66-75-71-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4171-64-72-64-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship673-71-69-66-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open769-64-67-70-1085
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-71+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.