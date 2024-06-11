Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 06: Mackenzie Hughes of Canada plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 06, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Mackenzie Hughes looks to improve upon his 49th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club June 13-16.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Hughes' average finish has been 29th, and his average score 4-over, over his last five appearances at the U.S. Open.
- Hughes last played at the U.S. Open in 2023, finishing 49th with a score of 6-over.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Hughes' recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|49
|67-73-75-71
|+6
|6/16/2022
|24
|72-69-73-70
|+4
|6/17/2021
|15
|73-67-68-77
|+1
|9/17/2020
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|6/14/2018
|MC
|76-75
|+11
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hughes has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 298.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Hughes has an average of 4.411 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes is averaging 3.153 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.099, which ranks 116th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.5 yards) ranks 106th, and his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes sports a -0.301 mark (141st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hughes' 0.596 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 12th on TOUR this season, and his 27.70 putts-per-round average ranks sixth. He has broken par 21.70% of the time (151st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|106
|296.5
|298.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|163
|61.43%
|60.76%
|Putts Per Round
|6
|27.70
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|151
|21.70%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|12
|12.37%
|13.19%
Hughes' best finishes
- Hughes has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- With 809 points, Hughes currently ranks 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 4.306 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.
- Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 3.136 (he finished 14th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 6.478 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished third in that event).
- Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.099
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.301
|-1.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|13
|0.393
|0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.596
|4.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.589
|3.153
Hughes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|67-73-75-71
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|76
|+6
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|67-68-75-69
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|72-67-74-70
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|70-72-70-72
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|71-65-63-68
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-66-60-63
|-25
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|68-70-70-64
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-67-78-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|76-70-70
|E
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-65-72-74
|-4
|38
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-71-71-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|70-73-69-68
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-69-70
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|66-72-69-65
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|66-66-75-71
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|71-64-72-64
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|73-71-69-66
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|85
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.