Ludvig Åberg betting profile: U.S. Open

Åberg has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Åberg has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.

Off the tee, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 310.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Åberg is averaging 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting.