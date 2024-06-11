PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
27M AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: Ludvig Aberg of Sweden plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Ludvig Åberg will compete June 13-16 in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at the 2024 U.S. Open. In his last tournament he took fifth in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, shooting 2-under at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Åberg at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Åberg is competing at the U.S. Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Åberg has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Åberg has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 310.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Åberg is averaging 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Åberg is averaging 5.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Åberg .

    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Åberg has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.477 this season (18th on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.0 yards) ranks 28th, while his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranks 24th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Åberg ranks 15th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.512. Additionally, he ranks 31st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.65%.
    • On the greens, Åberg's 0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 61st this season, while he averages 28.51 putts per round (49th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance28307.0310.6
    Greens in Regulation %3167.65%64.20%
    Putts Per Round4928.5128.5
    Par Breakers10124.07%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance411.23%11.42%

    Åberg's best finishes

    • Åberg hasn't won any of the 12 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned three top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • Currently, Åberg has 1785 points, placing him seventh in the FedExCup standings.

    Åberg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.263 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • Åberg posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 5.759.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg delivered his best effort this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.524.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.708, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Åberg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4772.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.5122.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green890.018-0.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1830.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.1905.057

    Åberg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-65-65-70-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4065-67-73-72-1113
    July 6-9John Deere Classic468-64-71-63-18123
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 27-303M Open6472-64-73-72-34
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1466-66-71-67-1051
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-69-66-68-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1369-69-68-62-16--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1068-65-72-64-19--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic167-64-61-61-29--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational360-72-60E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4769-70-77-63-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-70-66-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open968-72-69-70-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am268-65-67-16400
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1968-72-70-68-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2573-74-69-72E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship867-73-67-67-14225
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-67-73-547
    April 11-14Masters Tournament273-69-70-69-7400
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1066-66-68-72-12170
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday568-72-72-74-2275

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

