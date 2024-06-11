Ludvig Åberg betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: Ludvig Aberg of Sweden plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Ludvig Åberg will compete June 13-16 in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at the 2024 U.S. Open. In his last tournament he took fifth in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, shooting 2-under at Muirfield Village Golf Club.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Åberg is competing at the U.S. Open for the first time in the past five years.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Åberg has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 310.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Åberg is averaging 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Åberg is averaging 5.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.477 this season (18th on TOUR). His average driving distance (307.0 yards) ranks 28th, while his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranks 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Åberg ranks 15th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.512. Additionally, he ranks 31st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.65%.
- On the greens, Åberg's 0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 61st this season, while he averages 28.51 putts per round (49th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|28
|307.0
|310.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|31
|67.65%
|64.20%
|Putts Per Round
|49
|28.51
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|101
|24.07%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|4
|11.23%
|11.42%
Åberg's best finishes
- Åberg hasn't won any of the 12 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned three top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Currently, Åberg has 1785 points, placing him seventh in the FedExCup standings.
Åberg's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Åberg's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.263 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- Åberg posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 5.759.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Åberg delivered his best effort this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (June 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 3.524.
- At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, Åberg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.708, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Åberg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him eighth in the field.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.477
|2.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.512
|2.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.018
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.183
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.190
|5.057
Åberg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-65-65-70
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|65-67-73-72
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|68-64-71-63
|-18
|123
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|64
|72-64-73-72
|-3
|4
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|51
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-69-66-68
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|69-69-68-62
|-16
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|68-65-72-64
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|1
|67-64-61-61
|-29
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|3
|60-72-60
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|69-70-77-63
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-70-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|68-72-69-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|68-65-67
|-16
|400
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|73-74-69-72
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|8
|67-73-67-67
|-14
|225
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-67-73
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|2
|73-69-70-69
|-7
|400
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|66-66-68-72
|-12
|170
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|68-72-72-74
|-2
|275
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.