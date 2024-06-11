Kurt Kitayama betting profile: U.S. Open
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Kurt Kitayama of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Kurt Kitayama struggled, failing to make the cut at Muirfield Village Golf Club. He is aiming for a better outcome in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at the 2024 U.S. Open from June 13-16.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Over the last three times Kitayama has entered the U.S. Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- Kitayama missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent go-round at the U.S. Open in 2023.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).
Kitayama's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|6/16/2022
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|9/17/2020
|MC
|70-77
|+7
Kitayama's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kitayama has an average finish of 29th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Kitayama has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 38-under.
- Kurt Kitayama has averaged 307.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama is averaging -3.979 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kitayama has an average of -0.832 in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.387, which ranks 28th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.2 yards) ranks 38th, and his 65.1% driving accuracy average ranks 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kitayama has a 0.387 average that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 65.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama's -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 157th on TOUR this season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranks 94th. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (145th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|38
|305.2
|307.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|87
|65.25%
|48.46%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|28.89
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|145
|22.22%
|16.98%
|Bogey Avoidance
|55
|14.18%
|13.27%
Kitayama's best finishes
- Kitayama has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Currently, Kitayama sits 79th in the FedExCup standings with 437 points.
Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.939. He finished eighth in that event.
- Kitayama produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.988.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 3.104 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.480, which ranked 11th in the field). In that event, he finished eighth.
- Kitayama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.387
|1.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.387
|1.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|101
|-0.020
|1.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.433
|-3.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.320
|-0.832
Kitayama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|54
|71-65-72-70
|-2
|6
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|60
|72-72-72-75
|+7
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|66-69-69-74
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-68-72-68
|+4
|58
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|71-70-64-73
|-2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|72-64-71-66
|-19
|48
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-62-68-70
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-74-67
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-69-75
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|70-71-71-67
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|73-68-66-70
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|71-73-82-68
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-71-66-70
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|66-70-64-70
|-140
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|70-75-70-72
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|68-70-70-67
|-9
|50
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.