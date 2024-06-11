Kurt Kitayama betting profile: U.S. Open

In his last five tournaments, Kitayama has an average finish of 29th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five events, Kitayama has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

In his last five events, his average score has been 38-under.

Kurt Kitayama has averaged 307.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Kitayama is averaging -3.979 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.