Keegan Bradley betting profile: U.S. Open
Keegan Bradley will play June 13-16 in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at the 2024 U.S. Open. In his most recent tournament he placed 43rd in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, shooting 9-over at Muirfield Village Golf Club.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- In his last six appearances at the U.S. Open, Bradley has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of 4-over.
- Bradley last played at the U.S. Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 6-over.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Bradley's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|6/16/2022
|7
|70-69-69-71
|-1
|9/17/2020
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|6/13/2019
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|6/14/2018
|MC
|81-74
|+15
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Bradley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those five times he's made the cut.
- Keegan Bradley has averaged 308.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has an average of 0.912 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging 3.229 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.168 this season, which ranks 68th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.7 yards) ranks 60th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley sports a 0.353 mark (41st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Bradley's -0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 123rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.10 putts-per-round average ranks 122nd. He has broken par 23.13% of the time (126th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|60
|301.7
|308.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|39
|67.23%
|63.61%
|Putts Per Round
|122
|29.10
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|126
|23.13%
|22.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|74
|14.74%
|13.61%
Bradley's best finishes
- Bradley has participated in 14 tournaments this season, collecting two top-five finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 11 times (78.6%).
- As of now, Bradley has compiled 983 points, which ranks him 32nd in the FedExCup standings.
Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 5.766 mark ranked best in the field.
- Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.749.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 2.660 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.612). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Bradley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.168
|0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.353
|1.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|77
|0.076
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.203
|0.912
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.394
|3.229
Bradley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|1
|62-63-64-68
|-23
|500
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|69-67-69-68
|-15
|41
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-71-67-71
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|115
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-67-70-73
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|72-74-68-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|69-70-72-67
|-14
|16
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-66-63-67
|-27
|245
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|73-68-71-73
|-3
|11
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|70-66-69
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-75-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|78-71-74-69
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|76-69-68-69
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|70-70-72-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|68-66-70-67
|-9
|245
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-69-78-80
|+9
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the U.S. Open.
