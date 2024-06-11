PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
27M AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 08: Keegan Bradley of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 08, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Keegan Bradley will play June 13-16 in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at the 2024 U.S. Open. In his most recent tournament he placed 43rd in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, shooting 9-over at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • In his last six appearances at the U.S. Open, Bradley has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of 4-over.
    • Bradley last played at the U.S. Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 6-over.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Bradley's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/2023MC72-74+6
    6/16/2022770-69-69-71-1
    9/17/2020MC75-73+8
    6/13/2019MC73-76+7
    6/14/2018MC81-74+15

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Bradley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Keegan Bradley has averaged 308.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bradley has an average of 0.912 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging 3.229 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Bradley .

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.168 this season, which ranks 68th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.7 yards) ranks 60th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley sports a 0.353 mark (41st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Bradley's -0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 123rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.10 putts-per-round average ranks 122nd. He has broken par 23.13% of the time (126th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance60301.7308.0
    Greens in Regulation %3967.23%63.61%
    Putts Per Round12229.1028.4
    Par Breakers12623.13%22.50%
    Bogey Avoidance7414.74%13.61%

    Bradley's best finishes

    • Bradley has participated in 14 tournaments this season, collecting two top-five finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut 11 times (78.6%).
    • As of now, Bradley has compiled 983 points, which ranks him 32nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 5.766 mark ranked best in the field.
    • Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.749.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 2.660 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.612). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Bradley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.1680.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3531.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green770.0760.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.2030.912
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.3943.229

    Bradley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-74+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship162-63-64-68-23500
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2169-67-69-68-1541
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-71-67-71-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2971-68-71-68-2115
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-67-70-73-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-70-73-69-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1372-74-68-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry4569-70-72-67-1416
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-66-63-67-27245
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4373-68-71-73-311
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1170-66-69-11155
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3671-75-70-74+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2278-71-74-69+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5576-69-68-69-210
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2170-70-72-72E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship1869-67-68-69-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge268-66-70-67-9245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4370-69-78-80+918

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

