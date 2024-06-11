Justin Thomas betting profile: U.S. Open
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas hits the links in the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16 coming off a 33rd-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in his last tournament.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Thomas' average finish has been 20th, and his average score 4-over, over his last seven appearances at the U.S. Open.
- Thomas last participated in the U.S. Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 14-over.
- With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).
Thomas' recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|73-81
|+14
|6/16/2022
|37
|69-72-72-74
|+7
|6/17/2021
|19
|73-69-71-73
|+2
|9/17/2020
|8
|65-73-76-72
|+6
|6/13/2019
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|6/14/2018
|25
|74-70-74-74
|+12
Thomas' recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Over his last five appearances, Thomas has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Thomas has averaged 310.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Thomas has an average of -1.195 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thomas is averaging 5.202 Strokes Gained: Total.
Thomas' advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.186, which ranks 63rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.1 yards) ranks 27th, and his 60.3% driving accuracy average ranks 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thomas ranks fifth on TOUR with a mark of 0.767.
- On the greens, Thomas' -0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 161st on TOUR this season, and his 28.78 putts-per-round average ranks 79th. He has broken par 26.58% of the time (34th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|27
|307.1
|310.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|83
|65.32%
|65.43%
|Putts Per Round
|79
|28.78
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|34
|26.58%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|30
|13.51%
|11.11%
Thomas' best finishes
- While Thomas hasn't won any of the 12 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 12 events, he made the cut nine times.
- As of now, Thomas has accumulated 1150 points, which ranks him 17th in the FedExCup standings.
Thomas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 28th in the field at 1.639.
- Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.167. He finished 33rd in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best effort this season was in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.666 (his best mark this season), which ranked 15th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Thomas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.406) at the RBC Heritage (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.186
|1.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.767
|2.944
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|12
|0.394
|2.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.498
|-1.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.850
|5.202
Thomas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-81
|+14
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|70-64-62-67
|-17
|73
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|68-69-69-73
|-1
|5
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|82-71
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-65-66-68
|-11
|63
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|5
|69-67-65-72
|-15
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|3
|70-67-68-67
|-16
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|65-67-61-68
|-27
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|68-67-68
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|69-65-70-68
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-72-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-69-79-71
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|68-71-73-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-67-67-68
|-13
|191
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|71-77-74-72
|+6
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.