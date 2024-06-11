Justin Thomas betting profile: U.S. Open

Thomas has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Over his last five appearances, Thomas has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Justin Thomas has averaged 310.1 yards in his past five starts.

Thomas has an average of -1.195 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.