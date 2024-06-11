Jordan Spieth betting profile: U.S. Open
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Jordan Spieth enters play in Village of Pinehurst, NC, seeking better results June 13-16 in the 2024 U.S. Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- In his last seven appearances at the U.S. Open, Spieth has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 4-over.
- In 2023, Spieth failed to make the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Spieth's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|6/16/2022
|37
|72-70-71-74
|+7
|6/17/2021
|19
|77-69-68-72
|+2
|9/17/2020
|MC
|73-81
|+14
|6/13/2019
|65
|72-69-73-76
|+6
|6/14/2018
|MC
|78-71
|+9
Spieth's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Spieth has an average finish of 36th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Spieth has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Jordan Spieth has averaged 309.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Spieth has an average of -1.426 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spieth has an average of 0.601 in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.600 ranks 11th on TOUR this season, and his 66% driving accuracy average ranks 41st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spieth sports a -0.216 average that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 64.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth's 0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 55th on TOUR this season, and his 28.24 putts-per-round average ranks 27th. He has broken par 23.79% of the time (111th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|36
|305.5
|309.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|98
|64.98%
|62.15%
|Putts Per Round
|27
|28.24
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|111
|23.79%
|19.10%
|Bogey Avoidance
|68
|14.61%
|16.67%
Spieth's best finishes
- Spieth has played 15 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 60%.
- Currently, Spieth has 664 points, ranking him 54th in the FedExCup standings.
Spieth's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he delivered a 5.199 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.
- Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005 (he finished 10th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth put up his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.492.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.926 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.600
|3.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.216
|-1.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.111
|0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.204
|-1.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.699
|0.601
Spieth's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|69-71-71-73
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|63-68-68-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|68-70-72-71
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|27
|69-71-70-71
|+1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|6
|68-67-71-68
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|3
|66-67-67-65
|-27
|350
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|95
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|69-74-77-69
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|73-68-72-69
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|70-67-69-72
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|69-71-76-70
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|69-69-67-73
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|71-67-71-72
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.