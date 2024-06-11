PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
27M AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Jordan Spieth enters play in Village of Pinehurst, NC, seeking better results June 13-16 in the 2024 U.S. Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • In his last seven appearances at the U.S. Open, Spieth has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 4-over.
    • In 2023, Spieth failed to make the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Spieth's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/2023MC72-71+3
    6/16/20223772-70-71-74+7
    6/17/20211977-69-68-72+2
    9/17/2020MC73-81+14
    6/13/20196572-69-73-76+6
    6/14/2018MC78-71+9

    Spieth's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Spieth has an average finish of 36th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Spieth has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jordan Spieth has averaged 309.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Spieth has an average of -1.426 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spieth has an average of 0.601 in his past five tournaments.
    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.600 ranks 11th on TOUR this season, and his 66% driving accuracy average ranks 41st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spieth sports a -0.216 average that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 64.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spieth's 0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 55th on TOUR this season, and his 28.24 putts-per-round average ranks 27th. He has broken par 23.79% of the time (111th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance36305.5309.9
    Greens in Regulation %9864.98%62.15%
    Putts Per Round2728.2429.1
    Par Breakers11123.79%19.10%
    Bogey Avoidance6814.61%16.67%

    Spieth's best finishes

    • Spieth has played 15 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 60%.
    • Currently, Spieth has 664 points, ranking him 54th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spieth's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he delivered a 5.199 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 29th in that tournament.
    • Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 4.005 (he finished 10th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth put up his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.492.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Spieth recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.926 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.6003.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.216-1.575
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.1110.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.204-1.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.6990.601

    Spieth's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-69+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2369-71-71-73E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship663-68-68-70-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3468-70-72-71+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2769-71-70-71+1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge668-67-71-68-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry366-67-67-65-27350
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open668-66-69-67-1495
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC66-73-5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3069-74-77-69+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1073-68-72-69-668
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC79-74+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3970-67-69-72-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2969-71-76-70+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship4369-69-67-73-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3771-67-71-72+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
