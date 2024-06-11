Jordan Spieth betting profile: U.S. Open

In his last five tournaments, Spieth has an average finish of 36th.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Spieth has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Jordan Spieth has averaged 309.9 yards in his past five starts.

Spieth has an average of -1.426 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.