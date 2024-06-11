PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
27M AGO

Jim Herman betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 18: Jim Herman of the United States watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

    Jim Herman hits the links June 13-16 in the 2024 U.S. Open after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2020.

    Latest odds for Herman at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Herman has played the U.S. Open once recently, in 2020. He missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Herman's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/17/2020MC73-77+10

    Herman's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Herman has an average finish of 52nd.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Herman has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jim Herman has averaged 276.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Herman has an average of -1.558 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Herman is averaging 0.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Herman's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance172290.0276.3
    Greens in Regulation %9067.46%42.06%
    Putts Per Round19130.1930.5
    Par Breakers18918.33%17.06%
    Bogey Avoidance17916.31%12.70%

    Herman's best finishes

    • Herman, who took part in 27 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 12 times (44.4%).
    • Last season Herman's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot 9-under and finished 49th in that event.
    • Herman accumulated 95 points last season, which ranked him 201st in the FedExCup standings.

    Herman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.0380.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green185-0.5791.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green172-0.300-0.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting182-0.497-1.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Total189-1.4130.038

    Herman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6371-63-71-74-54
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    July 27-303M Open7269-69-77-76+73
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship7170-67-76-72+53
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC78-72+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship7769-70-80-71+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-71+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7269-68-72-70-5--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-73E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4970-70-70-69-95
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Herman as of the start of the U.S. Open.

