Jim Herman betting profile: U.S. Open
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 18: Jim Herman of the United States watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Jim Herman hits the links June 13-16 in the 2024 U.S. Open after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2020.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Herman has played the U.S. Open once recently, in 2020. He missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).
Herman's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/17/2020
|MC
|73-77
|+10
Herman's recent performances
- In his last five events, Herman has an average finish of 52nd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Herman has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Jim Herman has averaged 276.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Herman has an average of -1.558 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Herman is averaging 0.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Herman's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|172
|290.0
|276.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|90
|67.46%
|42.06%
|Putts Per Round
|191
|30.19
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|189
|18.33%
|17.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|179
|16.31%
|12.70%
Herman's best finishes
- Herman, who took part in 27 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 12 times (44.4%).
- Last season Herman's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open. He shot 9-under and finished 49th in that event.
- Herman accumulated 95 points last season, which ranked him 201st in the FedExCup standings.
Herman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.038
|0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|185
|-0.579
|1.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|172
|-0.300
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|182
|-0.497
|-1.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|189
|-1.413
|0.038
Herman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|63
|71-63-71-74
|-5
|4
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|72
|69-69-77-76
|+7
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|71
|70-67-76-72
|+5
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|77
|69-70-80-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-68-72-70
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|70-70-70-69
|-9
|5
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Herman as of the start of the U.S. Open.
