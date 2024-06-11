Jim Herman betting profile: U.S. Open

In his last five events, Herman has an average finish of 52nd.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Herman has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Jim Herman has averaged 276.3 yards in his past five starts.

Herman has an average of -1.558 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.