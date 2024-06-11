Jason Day betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 09: Jason Day of Australia plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 09, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Jason Day finished the weekend at 6-over, good for a 33rd-place finish. He competes in the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16 aiming for better results.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- In his last five appearances at the U.S. Open, Day has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 6-over.
- Day missed the cut (with a score of 9-over) in his most recent go-round at the U.S. Open in 2023.
- Wyndham Clark finished with 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Day's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|9/17/2020
|38
|72-74-76-72
|+14
|6/13/2019
|21
|70-73-70-69
|-2
|6/14/2018
|MC
|79-73
|+12
Day's recent performances
- Day has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Day has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Jason Day has averaged 304.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Day has an average of 3.788 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Day has an average of 2.648 in his past five tournaments.
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.131 ranks 75th on TOUR this season, and his 65.6% driving accuracy average ranks 47th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day ranks 145th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.369. Additionally, he ranks 151st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.29%.
- On the greens, Day's 0.639 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him ninth on TOUR this season, and his 27.60 putts-per-round average ranks fourth. He has broken par 25.89% of the time (53rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|301.3
|304.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|151
|62.29%
|60.56%
|Putts Per Round
|4
|27.60
|27.1
|Par Breakers
|53
|25.89%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|23
|13.00%
|15.00%
Day's best finishes
- Day has played 14 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- With 1157 points, Day currently sits 16th in the FedExCup standings.
Day's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.874. He missed the cut in that event.
- Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day posted his best mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.994.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.812, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.131
|0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.369
|-1.810
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|22
|0.300
|0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.639
|3.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.703
|2.648
Day's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-67-69-69
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|68-72-72-66
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|69-74-74-70
|+7
|43
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|28
|67-70-74-73
|+4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|11
|71-69-66-74
|-8
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|1
|58-66-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|65-69-67-67
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-66-68-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-71-63
|-13
|238
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|65-69-69-72
|-9
|200
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|70-74-73-73
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|22
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-73-76-69
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-72-66
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-70-71-68
|-9
|5
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-67-73-70
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-69-71
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|73-75-69-77
|+6
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.