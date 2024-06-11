PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
27M AGO

Jason Day betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 09: Jason Day of Australia plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 09, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Jason Day finished the weekend at 6-over, good for a 33rd-place finish. He competes in the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16 aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Day at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • In his last five appearances at the U.S. Open, Day has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 6-over.
    • Day missed the cut (with a score of 9-over) in his most recent go-round at the U.S. Open in 2023.
    • Wyndham Clark finished with 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Day's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/2023MC73-76+9
    9/17/20203872-74-76-72+14
    6/13/20192170-73-70-69-2
    6/14/2018MC79-73+12

    Day's recent performances

    • Day has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Day has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Jason Day has averaged 304.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Day has an average of 3.788 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Day has an average of 2.648 in his past five tournaments.
    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.131 ranks 75th on TOUR this season, and his 65.6% driving accuracy average ranks 47th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day ranks 145th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.369. Additionally, he ranks 151st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.29%.
    • On the greens, Day's 0.639 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him ninth on TOUR this season, and his 27.60 putts-per-round average ranks fourth. He has broken par 25.89% of the time (53rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance62301.3304.1
    Greens in Regulation %15162.29%60.56%
    Putts Per Round427.6027.1
    Par Breakers5325.89%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance2313.00%15.00%

    Day's best finishes

    • Day has played 14 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • With 1157 points, Day currently sits 16th in the FedExCup standings.

    Day's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.874. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day posted his best mark this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.994.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.812, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.1310.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.369-1.810
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green220.3000.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.6393.788
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.7032.648

    Day's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-76+9--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4571-64-66-70-910
    July 20-22The Open Championship272-67-69-69-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5268-72-72-66-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship4569-74-74-70+743
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2867-70-74-73+4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1171-69-66-74-8--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational158-66-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry1065-69-67-67-24170
    January 18-21The American Express3468-66-68-68-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-71-63-13238
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational965-69-69-72-9200
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3670-74-73-73+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3567-71-72-72-622
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-73-76-69+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-72-66-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-70-71-68-95
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-67-73-70-6313
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-67-69-71-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3373-75-69-77+627

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the U.S. Open.

