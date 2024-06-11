J.T. Poston betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
J.T. Poston enters play June 13-16 in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club following a 22nd-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday his last time in competition.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- In his last four appearances at the U.S. Open, Poston has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 6-over.
- In 2023, Poston missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).
Poston's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|6/17/2021
|40
|72-73-71-74
|+6
|9/17/2020
|MC
|71-82
|+13
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Poston has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, J.T. Poston has averaged 289.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 1.153 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 0.867 Strokes Gained: Total.
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.002 this season (98th on TOUR). His average driving distance (288.1 yards) ranks 158th, while his 72.4% driving accuracy average ranks ninth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston ranks 111th on TOUR with a mark of -0.095.
- On the greens, Poston's 0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 46th this season, while he averages 28.43 putts per round (40th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|288.1
|289.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|103
|64.81%
|57.10%
|Putts Per Round
|40
|28.43
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|50
|26.03%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|14.16%
|13.89%
Poston's best finishes
- Poston has played 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 86.7%.
- Poston, who has 1129 points, currently sits 19th in the FedExCup standings.
Poston's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.724. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 20th in the field at 2.763. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston put up his best performance this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.275.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.297, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished 22nd.
- Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.002
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.095
|-0.925
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.177
|0.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.256
|1.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.341
|0.867
Poston's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-67-65-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|69-66-65-71
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-73-69-73
|+2
|13
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|66-66-66-69
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-68-67-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-67-70-70
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|69-68-73-66
|-4
|156
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|63-69-68-66
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|70-66-68-61
|-15
|100
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|67-65-64-69
|-23
|65
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-68-69
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|69-71-69-75
|E
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|55
|71-74-75-76
|+8
|11
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-68-69-78
|-4
|14
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-74-74-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|63-68-70-69
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|73-77-72-72
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|75-69-72-76
|+4
|80
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.