J.T. Poston betting profile: U.S. Open

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    J.T. Poston enters play June 13-16 in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club following a 22nd-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Poston at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • In his last four appearances at the U.S. Open, Poston has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of 6-over.
    • In 2023, Poston missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Poston's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/2023MC74-71+5
    6/17/20214072-73-71-74+6
    9/17/2020MC71-82+13

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Poston has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, J.T. Poston has averaged 289.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 1.153 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 0.867 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Poston .

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.002 this season (98th on TOUR). His average driving distance (288.1 yards) ranks 158th, while his 72.4% driving accuracy average ranks ninth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston ranks 111th on TOUR with a mark of -0.095.
    • On the greens, Poston's 0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 46th this season, while he averages 28.43 putts per round (40th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance158288.1289.7
    Greens in Regulation %10364.81%57.10%
    Putts Per Round4028.4328.0
    Par Breakers5026.03%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance5414.16%13.89%

    Poston's best finishes

    • Poston has played 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 86.7%.
    • Poston, who has 1129 points, currently sits 19th in the FedExCup standings.

    Poston's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.724. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Poston delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 20th in the field at 2.763. In that tournament, he finished sixth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston put up his best performance this season at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.275.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.297, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished 22nd.
    • Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee980.0020.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.095-0.925
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green510.1770.536
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.2561.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3410.867

    Poston's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-71-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic668-67-65-68-1681
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open669-66-65-71-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship4171-73-69-73+213
    July 27-303M Open266-66-66-69-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship765-68-67-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-67-70-70-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship2269-68-73-66-4156
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open363-69-68-66-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4466-72-67-66-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry568-68-66-65-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii670-66-68-61-15100
    January 18-21The American Express1167-65-64-69-2365
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-68-69-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-71-66-71-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6669-71-69-75E4
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5571-74-75-76+811
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-68-69-78-414
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-74-74-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage563-68-70-69-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6073-77-72-72+108
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1268-69-69-71-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2275-69-72-76+480

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

