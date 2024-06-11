Harry Higgs betting profile: U.S. Open
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 17: Harry Higgs of the United States plays a tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT at The Summit Club on October 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Harry Higgs will compete in the 2024 U.S. Open from June 13-16 after a 50th-place finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Higgs is playing at the U.S. Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).
Higgs' recent performances
- Higgs has won two of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Higgs has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 24-under over his last five tournaments.
- Harry Higgs has averaged 293.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Higgs is averaging 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgs has an average of 0.007 in his past five tournaments.
Higgs' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|85
|301.6
|293.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|162
|64.68%
|71.85%
|Putts Per Round
|22
|28.32
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|75
|22.55%
|29.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|130
|14.55%
|9.63%
Higgs' best finishes
- Higgs last season played 30 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Last season Higgs put up his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He shot 7-under and finished 43rd (16 shots back of the winner).
- Higgs compiled 274 points last season, which ranked him 136th in the FedExCup standings.
Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|182
|-0.487
|1.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|192
|-0.844
|-1.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.113
|-0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.218
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|185
|-1.226
|0.007
Higgs' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|70-69-68-72
|-9
|7
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|57
|69-69-69-70
|-7
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|68-79
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|69-64-72-80
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|68
|68-70-65-72
|-7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|68-70-68-75
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-72
|-68
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|69-69-74-67
|-5
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.