Harry Higgs betting profile: U.S. Open

Higgs has won two of his last five appearances on TOUR.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Higgs has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 24-under over his last five tournaments.

Harry Higgs has averaged 293.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Higgs is averaging 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting.