26M AGO

Harry Higgs betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 17: Harry Higgs of the United States plays a tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT at The Summit Club on October 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Harry Higgs will compete in the 2024 U.S. Open from June 13-16 after a 50th-place finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Higgs at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Higgs is playing at the U.S. Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Higgs' recent performances

    • Higgs has won two of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Higgs has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 24-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Harry Higgs has averaged 293.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Higgs is averaging 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgs has an average of 0.007 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Higgs .

    Higgs' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance85301.6293.6
    Greens in Regulation %16264.68%71.85%
    Putts Per Round2228.3229.8
    Par Breakers7522.55%29.26%
    Bogey Avoidance13014.55%9.63%

    Higgs' best finishes

    • Higgs last season played 30 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Last season Higgs put up his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He shot 7-under and finished 43rd (16 shots back of the winner).
    • Higgs compiled 274 points last season, which ranked him 136th in the FedExCup standings.

    Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee182-0.4871.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green192-0.844-1.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green144-0.113-0.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.2180.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Total185-1.2260.007

    Higgs' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5270-69-68-72-97
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5769-69-69-70-75
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC68-79+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-72+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-77+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6869-64-72-80-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-71+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6868-70-65-72-7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4368-70-68-75-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-72-68--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5069-69-74-67-55

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the U.S. Open.

