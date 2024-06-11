Harris English betting profile: U.S. Open
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: Harris English of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Harris English looks to improve upon his eighth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club June 13-16.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- English's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 4-over, over his last six appearances at the U.S. Open.
- In 2023, English finished eighth (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
- With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
English's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|8
|67-66-71-72
|-4
|6/16/2022
|61
|73-69-78-77
|+17
|6/17/2021
|3
|72-70-71-68
|-3
|9/17/2020
|4
|68-70-72-73
|+3
|6/13/2019
|58
|71-69-76-73
|+5
English's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, English has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, English has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those three times he's made the cut.
- Harris English has averaged 302.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, English is averaging 2.860 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, English is averaging 0.852 Strokes Gained: Total.
English's advanced stats and rankings
- English has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.130, which ranks 76th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.2 yards) ranks 84th, and his 68.8% driving accuracy average ranks 15th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English ranks 129th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.221, while he ranks 84th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.30%.
- On the greens, English has delivered a 0.588 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 14th on TOUR, while he ranks 39th with a putts-per-round average of 28.42. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (145th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|84
|299.2
|302.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|84
|65.30%
|58.68%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.42
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|145
|22.22%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|14.57%
|14.93%
English's best finishes
- English has played 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- As of now, English has compiled 914 points, which ranks him 37th in the FedExCup standings.
English's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.106 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- English put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 29th in the field at 2.738. In that tournament, he finished 19th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best effort this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.635. He finished seventh in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.551). That ranked 10th in the field.
- English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.284) at The Genesis Invitational, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
English's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.130
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.221
|-1.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|72
|0.106
|-0.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.588
|2.860
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.604
|0.852
English's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|67-66-71-72
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|69-66-70-70
|-5
|5
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|73-65-70-66
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-71-70-67
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|68-67-72-66
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|67-71-63-67
|-14
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|12
|63-69-65
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|71-66-64-69
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|66-67-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|68-72-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|76
|75-74-69
|+2
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|71-67-65-71
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|7
|69-69-65-69
|-12
|250
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|69-73-68-77
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-69-75-66
|-9
|90
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-71-66-70
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-73-72-71
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.