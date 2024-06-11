PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
26M AGO

Greyson Sigg betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links June 13-16, Greyson Sigg will look to improve upon his last performance in the U.S. Open. In 2021, he shot 11-over and placed 62nd at Torrey Pines (South).

    Latest odds for Sigg at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Over his last two trips to the U.S. Open, Sigg has an average score of 11-over, with an average finish of 62nd.
    • In Sigg's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2021, he finished 62nd after posting a score of 11-over.
    • With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
    • Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Sigg's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/17/20216271-74-75-75+11
    9/17/2020MC75-85+20

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Sigg has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Sigg has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score of 18-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Greyson Sigg has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging -0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sigg has an average of 1.650 in his past five tournaments.
    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.012 (101st) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.8 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg ranks 12th on TOUR with a mark of 0.545.
    • On the greens, Sigg's -0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 163rd this season, while he averages 29.69 putts per round (165th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance144291.8296.5
    Greens in Regulation %1069.44%51.19%
    Putts Per Round16529.6929.9
    Par Breakers6625.40%24.21%
    Bogey Avoidance2012.83%10.32%

    Sigg's best finishes

    • Sigg has participated in 16 tournaments this season, securing two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • With 245 points, Sigg currently sits 113th in the FedExCup standings.

    Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Sigg produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking in the field at 1.607.
    • Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.774 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg put up his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 2.990.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.395, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
    • Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.012-0.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.5452.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green690.1170.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.512-0.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Total870.1381.650

    Sigg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1966-66-67-67-1443
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5670-70-68-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1365-70-66-68-1556
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-73+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3869-67-69-70-515
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2569-71-69-71-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-70-69-66-12--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic866-68-64-66-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-69-71-69-44
    January 18-21The American Express1770-69-63-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-68-67-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-70-71-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-72-69-73-110
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-73-70-67-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-76+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship968-65-70-70-1543
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1367-67-68-69-1331
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-68+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

