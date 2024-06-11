Greyson Sigg betting profile: U.S. Open
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
When he hits the links June 13-16, Greyson Sigg will look to improve upon his last performance in the U.S. Open. In 2021, he shot 11-over and placed 62nd at Torrey Pines (South).
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Over his last two trips to the U.S. Open, Sigg has an average score of 11-over, with an average finish of 62nd.
- In Sigg's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2021, he finished 62nd after posting a score of 11-over.
- With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).
Sigg's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/17/2021
|62
|71-74-75-75
|+11
|9/17/2020
|MC
|75-85
|+20
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Sigg has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 18-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Greyson Sigg has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging -0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Sigg has an average of 1.650 in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.012 (101st) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.8 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg ranks 12th on TOUR with a mark of 0.545.
- On the greens, Sigg's -0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 163rd this season, while he averages 29.69 putts per round (165th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|291.8
|296.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|10
|69.44%
|51.19%
|Putts Per Round
|165
|29.69
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|66
|25.40%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|20
|12.83%
|10.32%
Sigg's best finishes
- Sigg has participated in 16 tournaments this season, securing two top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut nine times.
- With 245 points, Sigg currently sits 113th in the FedExCup standings.
Sigg's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Sigg produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking in the field at 1.607.
- Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.774 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg put up his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 2.990.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 1.395, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 19th in that tournament.
- Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.012
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.545
|2.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|69
|0.117
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.512
|-0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.138
|1.650
Sigg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|43
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|70-70-68-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|65-70-66-68
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-71-69-71
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|66-68-64-66
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-69-63-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-68-67
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-70-71
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-69-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-73-70-67
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|9
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|43
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the U.S. Open.
