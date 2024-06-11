Greyson Sigg betting profile: U.S. Open

Sigg has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Sigg has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score of 18-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Greyson Sigg has averaged 296.5 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging -0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting.