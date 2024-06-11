Gordon Sargent betting profile: U.S. Open
Gordon Sargent will compete in the 2024 U.S. Open from June 13-16 after a 57th-place finish at the John Deere Classic.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Sargent has entered the U.S. Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 4-over and finishing 39th.
- With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).
Sargent's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|39
|69-71-75-69
|+4
Sargent's recent performances
- In his last four events, Sargent has an average finish of 48th.
- In the last four times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Sargent hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last four tournaments, with an average finish of 48th.
- In his last four appearances, his average score has been 2-under.
- Off the tee, Gordon Sargent has averaged 326.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Sargent is averaging -1.098 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Sargent is averaging 0.114 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|327.3
|326.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.67%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.15%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.59%
|17.59%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Sargent's best finishes
- Sargent took part in four tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those four events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 50%.
- Last season Sargent's best performance came at the U.S. Open, where he shot 4-over and finished 39th.
Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.114
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Sargent's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|69-71-75-69
|+4
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|57
|70-67-69-71
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the U.S. Open.
