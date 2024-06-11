Gordon Sargent betting profile: U.S. Open

In his last four events, Sargent has an average finish of 48th.

In the last four times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Sargent hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last four tournaments, with an average finish of 48th.

In his last four appearances, his average score has been 2-under.

Off the tee, Gordon Sargent has averaged 326.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Sargent is averaging -1.098 Strokes Gained: Putting.