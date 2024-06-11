Frankie Capan III betting profile: U.S. Open

Capan III has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five events, Capan III has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average three times.

In his last five events, his average score has been 19-under.

Off the tee, Frankie Capan III has averaged 308.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Capan III is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.