Frankie Capan III betting profile: U.S. Open
GREAT ABACO, BAHAMAS - JANUARY 23: Carter Jenkins and Frankie Capan III putt on the first green during the second round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club on Winding Bay on January 23, 2023 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images,)
Frankie Capan III enters play June 13-16 in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club following a 62nd-place finish in the 3M Open, which was his last tournament.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Capan III missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the U.S. Open in 2023.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Capan III's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|78-73
|+11
Capan III's recent performances
- Capan III has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Capan III has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 19-under.
- Off the tee, Frankie Capan III has averaged 308.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Capan III is averaging in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Capan III is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
Capan III's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.9
|308.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.74%
|74.38%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|32.41%
|29.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|24.07%
|10.19%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Capan III's best finishes
- Capan III participated in three tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those three tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Last season Capan III's best performance came at the 3M Open. He shot 4-under and finished 62nd in that event.
Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Capan III's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|62
|68-68-73-71
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of the U.S. Open.
