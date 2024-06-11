Francesco Molinari betting profile: U.S. Open

In his last five tournaments, Molinari finished outside the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.

Molinari has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He finished with a score of 2-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Francesco Molinari has averaged 285.3 yards in his past five starts.

Molinari is averaging 0.712 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.