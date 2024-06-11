Francesco Molinari betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 16: Francesco Molinari of Italy plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 16, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Francesco Molinari hits the links in the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the PGA Championship.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Over his last six trips to the U.S. Open, Molinari has an average score of 3-over, with an average finish of 18th.
- In 2023, Molinari missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Molinari's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|6/16/2022
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|6/17/2021
|13
|68-76-69-71
|E
|6/13/2019
|16
|68-72-71-70
|-3
|6/14/2018
|25
|75-72-72-73
|+12
Molinari's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Molinari finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Molinari has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of 2-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Francesco Molinari has averaged 285.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Molinari is averaging 0.712 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Molinari is averaging -1.537 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Molinari's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|287.3
|285.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.51%
|52.78%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.44
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.30%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.21%
|15.28%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's best finishes
- Molinari, who has participated in eight tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 25%.
Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.712
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.537
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|70-69-77-74
|+2
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|72-69-73-72
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.