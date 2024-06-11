PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
26M AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HAMILTON, ONTARIO - JUNE 01: Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on June 01, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Erik van Rooyen will play June 13-16 in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at the 2024 U.S. Open. In his most recent tournament he took 42nd in the RBC Canadian Open, shooting 2-under at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • In his last four appearances at the U.S. Open, van Rooyen has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 6-over.
    • van Rooyen last participated in the U.S. Open in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 10-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    van Rooyen's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/16/2022MC78-72+10
    6/17/2021MC74-73+5
    9/17/20202370-74-76-70+10
    6/13/20194371-73-72-70+2

    van Rooyen's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, van Rooyen has finished in the top five once.
    • Over his last five tournaments, van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 once.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
    • Erik van Rooyen has averaged 301.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • van Rooyen has an average of 1.907 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • van Rooyen is averaging 3.606 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on van Rooyen .

    van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • van Rooyen has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.327 this season, which ranks 36th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.3 yards) ranks 62nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen ranks 40th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.354, while he ranks 18th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.59%.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a 0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.73, and he ranks 40th by breaking par 26.42% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance62301.3301.5
    Greens in Regulation %1868.59%66.67%
    Putts Per Round7328.7329.1
    Par Breakers4026.42%21.94%
    Bogey Avoidance3313.61%14.17%

    van Rooyen's best finishes

    • While van Rooyen has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • Currently, van Rooyen has 710 points, placing him 50th in the FedExCup standings.

    van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, van Rooyen produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.942. In that event, he finished 42nd.
    • van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 4.456 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.010. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.706). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3271.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3541.802
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.236-1.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.4281.907
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.8733.606

    van Rooyen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6872-63-73-73+13
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-71-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-67E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-73-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-68-69-72-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-67-68-65-14--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship168-64-66-63-27--
    January 4-7The Sentry2272-65-69-65-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5269-67-68-69-77
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-69-67-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta863-69-70-70-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches266-71-70-63-14245
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-73-72-71E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5571-76-78-76+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3372-66-72-67-727
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-67-65-70-1559
    May 16-19PGA Championship5372-68-71-68-510
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-70-70-72-211

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

