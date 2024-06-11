Erik van Rooyen betting profile: U.S. Open
HAMILTON, ONTARIO - JUNE 01: Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on June 01, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Erik van Rooyen will play June 13-16 in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at the 2024 U.S. Open. In his most recent tournament he took 42nd in the RBC Canadian Open, shooting 2-under at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- In his last four appearances at the U.S. Open, van Rooyen has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 6-over.
- van Rooyen last participated in the U.S. Open in 2022, missing the cut with a score of 10-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
van Rooyen's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/16/2022
|MC
|78-72
|+10
|6/17/2021
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|9/17/2020
|23
|70-74-76-70
|+10
|6/13/2019
|43
|71-73-72-70
|+2
van Rooyen's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, van Rooyen has finished in the top five once.
- Over his last five tournaments, van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 once.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
- Erik van Rooyen has averaged 301.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen has an average of 1.907 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen is averaging 3.606 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.327 this season, which ranks 36th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.3 yards) ranks 62nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen ranks 40th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.354, while he ranks 18th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.59%.
- On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a 0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.73, and he ranks 40th by breaking par 26.42% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|301.3
|301.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|18
|68.59%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|73
|28.73
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|40
|26.42%
|21.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|33
|13.61%
|14.17%
van Rooyen's best finishes
- While van Rooyen has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Currently, van Rooyen has 710 points, placing him 50th in the FedExCup standings.
van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, van Rooyen produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking seventh in the field at 3.942. In that event, he finished 42nd.
- van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 4.456 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 52nd in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.010. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.706). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- van Rooyen posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.327
|1.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.354
|1.802
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.236
|-1.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.428
|1.907
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.873
|3.606
van Rooyen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|68
|72-63-73-73
|+1
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-73-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-68-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-27
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|72-65-69-65
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-67-68-69
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|63-69-70-70
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|66-71-70-63
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-73-72-71
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|71-76-78-76
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|72-66-72-67
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-67-65-70
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-70-70-72
|-2
|11
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the U.S. Open.
