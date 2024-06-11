PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
25M AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole hits the links in the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16 after a 45th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Cole at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • In his last two appearances at the U.S. Open, Cole has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 4-over.
    • Cole finished 39th (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open (in 2023).
    • Wyndham Clark finished with 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Cole's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/20233969-70-71-74+4
    6/17/2021MC77-73+8

    Cole's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Cole has an average finish of 57th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Cole hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 57th.
    • He has finished with an average score of 14 those two times he's made the cut.
    • Eric Cole has averaged 299.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole is averaging -1.257 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of -4.443 in his past five tournaments.
    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.278 this season, which ranks 141st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.5 yards) ranks 106th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 96th on TOUR with a mark of 0.001.
    • On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a putts-per-round average of 28.26, and he ranks 112th by breaking par 23.78% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance106296.5299.0
    Greens in Regulation %17160.33%53.57%
    Putts Per Round2828.2629.4
    Par Breakers11223.78%13.89%
    Bogey Avoidance12016.18%20.63%

    Cole's best finishes

    • Cole hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • Currently, Cole ranks 55th in the FedExCup standings with 650 points.

    Cole's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194 (he finished 13th in that event).
    • Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.087 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.188), which ranked seventh in the field.
    • Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.278-1.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green960.001-1.421
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green105-0.035-0.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.116-1.257
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.196-4.443

    Cole's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open3969-70-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2464-65-73-65-1334
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-67-68-71-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6067-69-64-79-15
    July 27-303M Open3070-66-68-70-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-65-66-70-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3166-70-68-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship2572-68-68-69-3133
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship468-66-68-70-16--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3571-68-71-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open371-66-67-62-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP265-71-66-70-8--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic366-66-61-67-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-69-65-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1366-72-64-66-1255
    January 18-21The American Express2166-64-66-72-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1468-71-67-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4970-69-70-70-58
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1073-69-65-69-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-71+7--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2170-73-70-74-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3373-67-71-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5273-72-81-73+1112
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-68-67-72-727
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC69-69-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6873-72-80-77+186
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4570-75-74-79+1015

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the U.S. Open.

