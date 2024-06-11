Eric Cole betting profile: U.S. Open

In his last five events, Cole has an average finish of 57th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Cole hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 57th.

He has finished with an average score of 14 those two times he's made the cut.

Eric Cole has averaged 299.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Cole is averaging -1.257 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.