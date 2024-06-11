Eric Cole betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Eric Cole hits the links in the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16 after a 45th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in his last tournament.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- In his last two appearances at the U.S. Open, Cole has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 4-over.
- Cole finished 39th (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open (in 2023).
- Wyndham Clark finished with 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Cole's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|39
|69-70-71-74
|+4
|6/17/2021
|MC
|77-73
|+8
Cole's recent performances
- In his last five events, Cole has an average finish of 57th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Cole hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 57th.
- He has finished with an average score of 14 those two times he's made the cut.
- Eric Cole has averaged 299.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cole is averaging -1.257 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of -4.443 in his past five tournaments.
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.278 this season, which ranks 141st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.5 yards) ranks 106th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 96th on TOUR with a mark of 0.001.
- On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a putts-per-round average of 28.26, and he ranks 112th by breaking par 23.78% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|106
|296.5
|299.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|171
|60.33%
|53.57%
|Putts Per Round
|28
|28.26
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|112
|23.78%
|13.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|16.18%
|20.63%
Cole's best finishes
- Cole hasn't won any of the 20 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Currently, Cole ranks 55th in the FedExCup standings with 650 points.
Cole's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.194 (he finished 13th in that event).
- Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.087 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.188), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Cole delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.278
|-1.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.001
|-1.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|105
|-0.035
|-0.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.116
|-1.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.196
|-4.443
Cole's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|69-70-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|64-65-73-65
|-13
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-67-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|67-69-64-79
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|70-66-68-70
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-65-66-70
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|133
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|68-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|71-66-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|65-71-66-70
|-8
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-69-65
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-72-81-73
|+11
|12
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-69
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|73-72-80-77
|+18
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|70-75-74-79
|+10
|15
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.