Emiliano Grillo betting profile: U.S. Open

In his last five tournaments, Grillo has an average finish of 55th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Grillo has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 6-over across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five starts.

Grillo has an average of -1.808 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.