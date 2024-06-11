Emiliano Grillo betting profile: U.S. Open
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the sixth tee during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Emiliano Grillo posted a 27th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 U.S. Open looking for better results.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- In his last four appearances at the U.S. Open, Grillo has an average finish of 58th, and an average score of 5-over.
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Grillo's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|6/13/2019
|58
|68-74-74-73
|+5
|6/14/2018
|MC
|76-73
|+9
Grillo's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Grillo has an average finish of 55th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Grillo has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 6-over across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Grillo has an average of -1.808 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Grillo has an average of -3.933 in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.046, which ranks 87th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.4 yards) ranks 154th, and his 66.3% driving accuracy average ranks 38th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo sports a 0.228 average that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 64.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo's 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 65th on TOUR this season, and his 28.75 putts-per-round average ranks 75th. He has broken par 20.91% of the time (160th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|289.4
|293.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|106
|64.75%
|58.64%
|Putts Per Round
|75
|28.75
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|160
|20.91%
|15.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|14.65%
|18.52%
Grillo's best finishes
- Grillo has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- As of now, Grillo has compiled 607 points, which ranks him 58th in the FedExCup standings.
Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.493. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
- Grillo produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best performance this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 0.683. He finished 54th in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.869, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.046
|-0.842
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.228
|1.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|171
|-0.512
|-2.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.167
|-1.808
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.071
|-3.933
Grillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|67-65-69-64
|-15
|52
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|66-74-70-68
|-6
|105
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|65-68-71-66
|-14
|70
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|65-67-69-71
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|73-69-71-67
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|73-72-70-71
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|65-71-68-71
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|66-68-72-71
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|71-66-63-66
|-14
|85
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-69-71
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|71-68-73-63
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|70-71-74-69
|E
|16
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-67-67-73
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|69-70-74-71
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|69-71-69-77
|-2
|9
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-83
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|7
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|76-74-74-72
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|64
|74-68-73-71
|+6
|4
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|70-78-76-69
|+5
|53
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.