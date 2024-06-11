PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
25M AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the sixth tee during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays his shot from the sixth tee during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Emiliano Grillo posted a 27th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 U.S. Open looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • In his last four appearances at the U.S. Open, Grillo has an average finish of 58th, and an average score of 5-over.
    • In Grillo's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Grillo's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/2023MC74-71+5
    6/13/20195868-74-74-73+5
    6/14/2018MC76-73+9

    Grillo's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Grillo has an average finish of 55th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Grillo has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 6-over across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 293.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Grillo has an average of -1.808 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Grillo has an average of -3.933 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Grillo .

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.046, which ranks 87th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.4 yards) ranks 154th, and his 66.3% driving accuracy average ranks 38th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo sports a 0.228 average that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 64.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Grillo's 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 65th on TOUR this season, and his 28.75 putts-per-round average ranks 75th. He has broken par 20.91% of the time (160th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance154289.4293.0
    Greens in Regulation %10664.75%58.64%
    Putts Per Round7528.7528.9
    Par Breakers16020.91%15.74%
    Bogey Avoidance6914.65%18.52%

    Grillo's best finishes

    • Grillo has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • As of now, Grillo has compiled 607 points, which ranks him 58th in the FedExCup standings.

    Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.493. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
    • Grillo produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.960.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best performance this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 0.683. He finished 54th in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 8.869, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.046-0.842
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.2281.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green171-0.512-2.585
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.167-1.808
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.071-3.933

    Grillo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1567-65-69-64-1552
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 20-22The Open Championship666-74-70-68-6105
    July 27-303M Open1065-68-71-66-1470
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2065-67-69-71-8168
    August 17-20BMW Championship3173-69-71-67E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2973-72-70-71+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1065-71-68-71-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4366-68-72-71-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii771-66-63-66-1485
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2067-69-73-72-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-69-71-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2271-68-73-63-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4470-71-74-69E16
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-67-67-73-821
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard869-70-74-71-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5469-71-69-77-29
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-83+15--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-71-69-75+17
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6476-74-74-72+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6474-68-73-71+64
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2770-78-76-69+553

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.