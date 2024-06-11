Denny McCarthy betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
When he takes the course June 13-16, Denny McCarthy will try to improve upon his last performance in the U.S. Open. In 2023, he shot 1-over and placed 20th at The Los Angeles Country Club.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- In his last two appearances at the U.S. Open, McCarthy has an average finish of 14th, and an average score of even-par.
- McCarthy finished 20th (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent go-round at the U.S. Open (in 2023).
- With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
McCarthy's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|20
|71-67-73-70
|+1
|6/16/2022
|7
|73-70-68-68
|-1
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, McCarthy has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.
- Denny McCarthy has averaged 291.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy is averaging 4.136 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 1.867 Strokes Gained: Total.
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.327 ranks 148th on TOUR this season, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 51st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy ranks 108th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.082, while he ranks 172nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.10%.
- On the greens, McCarthy's 0.863 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him second on TOUR this season, and his 27.36 putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (145th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|287.6
|291.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|172
|60.10%
|54.32%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.36
|27.2
|Par Breakers
|145
|22.22%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|7
|12.02%
|14.51%
McCarthy's best finishes
- McCarthy hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 13 times (86.7%).
- With 882 points, McCarthy currently sits 44th in the FedExCup standings.
McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.033. He finished 24th in that event.
- McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960 (he finished second in that tournament).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.150, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).
- McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.327
|-1.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.082
|-1.740
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|27
|0.262
|0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.863
|4.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.717
|1.867
McCarthy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|71-67-73-70
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|7
|60-65-70-67
|-18
|88
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-64-66-70
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|67-73-70-74
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|69-69-65-70
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|65-67-66-65
|-19
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|4
|57-71-65
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|70-69-71-67
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-70-66-66
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|68-70-70
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-72-74
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-71-71-69
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|68-70-67-63
|-39
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-79-70
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-70-66-71
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|70-71-69-69
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-66-70-73
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|76-70-73-76
|+7
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.