25M AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course June 13-16, Denny McCarthy will try to improve upon his last performance in the U.S. Open. In 2023, he shot 1-over and placed 20th at The Los Angeles Country Club.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • In his last two appearances at the U.S. Open, McCarthy has an average finish of 14th, and an average score of even-par.
    • McCarthy finished 20th (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent go-round at the U.S. Open (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
    • Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    McCarthy's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/20232071-67-73-70+1
    6/16/2022773-70-68-68-1

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, McCarthy has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Denny McCarthy has averaged 291.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy is averaging 4.136 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 1.867 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on McCarthy .

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.327 ranks 148th on TOUR this season, and his 65.2% driving accuracy average ranks 51st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy ranks 108th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.082, while he ranks 172nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 60.10%.
    • On the greens, McCarthy's 0.863 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him second on TOUR this season, and his 27.36 putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par 22.22% of the time (145th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance162287.6291.6
    Greens in Regulation %17260.10%54.32%
    Putts Per Round127.3627.2
    Par Breakers14522.22%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance712.02%14.51%

    McCarthy's best finishes

    • McCarthy hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 13 times (86.7%).
    • With 882 points, McCarthy currently sits 44th in the FedExCup standings.

    McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 31st in the field with a mark of 1.033. He finished 24th in that event.
    • McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.960 (he finished second in that tournament).
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.150, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).
    • McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.327-1.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.082-1.740
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green270.2620.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.8634.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.7171.867

    McCarthy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open2071-67-73-70+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship760-65-70-67-1888
    July 6-9John Deere Classic668-64-66-70-1681
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-78+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6667-73-70-74+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1069-69-65-70-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic565-67-66-65-19--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational457-71-65E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4370-69-71-67-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-70-66-66-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2668-70-70-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2272-68-66-69-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3969-74-68-72-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-72-74+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-71-71-69-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open268-70-67-63-39300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-79-70+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-70-66-71-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship670-71-69-69-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-66-70-73-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3976-70-73-76+721

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

