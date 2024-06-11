Denny McCarthy betting profile: U.S. Open

McCarthy has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, McCarthy has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -2 those four times he's made the cut.

Denny McCarthy has averaged 291.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

McCarthy is averaging 4.136 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.