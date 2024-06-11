PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
24M AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson hits the links in the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16 after a 27th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Thompson has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the U.S. Open.
    • In 2023, Thompson failed to make the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
    • With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
    • Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Thompson's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/2023MC72-71+3
    9/17/2020MC69-78+7

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Thompson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
    • Davis Thompson has averaged 306.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson is averaging -1.441 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thompson has an average of 2.737 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Thompson .

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.070 (81st) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.6 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 31st on TOUR with a mark of 0.391.
    • On the greens, Thompson's -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 102nd this season, while he averages 28.98 putts per round (107th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance47303.6306.7
    Greens in Regulation %2767.89%68.40%
    Putts Per Round10728.9829.8
    Par Breakers1927.67%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance5914.44%14.58%

    Thompson's best finishes

    • Thompson hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • As of now, Thompson has accumulated 455 points, which ranks him 76th in the FedExCup standings.

    Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field at 3.016.
    • Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 5.460 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.846 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.309). That ranked 14th in the field.
    • Thompson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.0701.837
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.3911.963
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green320.2420.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.041-1.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.6612.737

    Thompson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2470-69-68-67-1434
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3168-69-65-71-1124
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-71-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2268-66-69-69-837
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-68-69-74-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-70-70-69-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3564-73-69-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-68-69-67-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5366-69-66-71-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5773-65-69-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express2167-67-66-68-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-67-70-67-1154
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2470-70-64-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4767-71-71-69-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-72-68-66-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-73-73-71-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-68-71-70-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic265-68-67-68-16135
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-70-66-72-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

