Davis Thompson betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson hits the links in the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16 after a 27th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in his last competition.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Thompson has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the U.S. Open.
- In 2023, Thompson failed to make the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
- With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).
Thompson's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|9/17/2020
|MC
|69-78
|+7
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Thompson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
- Davis Thompson has averaged 306.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson is averaging -1.441 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thompson has an average of 2.737 in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.070 (81st) this season, while his average driving distance of 303.6 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 31st on TOUR with a mark of 0.391.
- On the greens, Thompson's -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 102nd this season, while he averages 28.98 putts per round (107th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|303.6
|306.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|27
|67.89%
|68.40%
|Putts Per Round
|107
|28.98
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|19
|27.67%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|59
|14.44%
|14.58%
Thompson's best finishes
- Thompson hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- As of now, Thompson has accumulated 455 points, which ranks him 76th in the FedExCup standings.
Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field at 3.016.
- Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 5.460 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.846 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.309). That ranked 14th in the field.
- Thompson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.070
|1.837
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.391
|1.963
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|32
|0.242
|0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.041
|-1.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.661
|2.737
Thompson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|70-69-68-67
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|68-69-65-71
|-11
|24
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-66-69-69
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-68-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-70-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|64-73-69-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|66-69-66-71
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|73-65-69-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|67-67-66-68
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|54
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|70-70-64-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-72-68-66
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-73-73-71
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-68-71-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|65-68-67-68
|-16
|135
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-70-66-72
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.