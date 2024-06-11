PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Daniel Berger betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HAMILTON, ONTARIO - MAY 30: Daniel Berger of the United States watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on May 30, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

    Daniel Berger hits the links June 13-16 in the 2024 U.S. Open after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2022.

    Latest odds for Berger at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Berger's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 7-over, over his last five appearances at the U.S. Open.
    • In 2022, Berger missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Berger's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/16/2022MC70-75+5
    9/17/20203473-70-74-76+13
    6/13/20194973-70-74-70+3
    6/14/2018676-71-66-73+6

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Berger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Daniel Berger has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger is averaging -1.265 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Berger has an average of 1.094 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Berger .

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.349 this season, which ranks 33rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranks 126th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger ranks 35th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.372. Additionally, he ranks eighth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.93%.
    • On the greens, Berger's -0.707 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 171st this season, while he averages 30.29 putts per round (176th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance126294.1298.3
    Greens in Regulation %869.93%63.54%
    Putts Per Round17630.2930.8
    Par Breakers9424.35%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance11516.01%11.81%

    Berger's best finishes

    • Berger is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 13 tournaments).
    • In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
    • Currently, Berger sits 149th in the FedExCup standings with 126 points.

    Berger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 2.473 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he put up a 5.326 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.357. He finished 45th in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.631 (his best mark this season), which ranked 41st in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • Berger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3491.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3721.989
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green138-0.208-0.832
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-0.707-1.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.1951.094

    Berger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express3968-68-67-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-78+6--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2866-69-72-69-824
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-75+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC69-73-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-70-69-69-29
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5070-70-73-69-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1367-67-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3670-69-70-67-812
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4569-70-71-72+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-76+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

