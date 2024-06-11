Daniel Berger betting profile: U.S. Open

Berger has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Berger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Daniel Berger has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Berger is averaging -1.265 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.