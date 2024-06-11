Daniel Berger betting profile: U.S. Open
HAMILTON, ONTARIO - MAY 30: Daniel Berger of the United States watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on May 30, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Daniel Berger hits the links June 13-16 in the 2024 U.S. Open after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2022.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Berger's average finish has been 30th, and his average score 7-over, over his last five appearances at the U.S. Open.
- In 2022, Berger missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Berger's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/16/2022
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|9/17/2020
|34
|73-70-74-76
|+13
|6/13/2019
|49
|73-70-74-70
|+3
|6/14/2018
|6
|76-71-66-73
|+6
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Berger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Daniel Berger has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Berger is averaging -1.265 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Berger has an average of 1.094 in his past five tournaments.
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.349 this season, which ranks 33rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranks 126th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger ranks 35th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.372. Additionally, he ranks eighth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.93%.
- On the greens, Berger's -0.707 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 171st this season, while he averages 30.29 putts per round (176th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|294.1
|298.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|8
|69.93%
|63.54%
|Putts Per Round
|176
|30.29
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|94
|24.35%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|115
|16.01%
|11.81%
Berger's best finishes
- Berger is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 13 tournaments).
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on seven occasions.
- Currently, Berger sits 149th in the FedExCup standings with 126 points.
Berger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Berger's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he put up a 2.473 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- Berger's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he put up a 5.326 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 1.357. He finished 45th in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.631 (his best mark this season), which ranked 41st in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- Berger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.349
|1.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.372
|1.989
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|138
|-0.208
|-0.832
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.707
|-1.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.195
|1.094
Berger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|68-68-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|66-69-72-69
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|9
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|70-70-73-69
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|69-70-71-72
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the U.S. Open.
