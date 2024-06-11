Corey Conners betting profile: U.S. Open
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: Corey Conners of Canada plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Corey Conners finished the weekend at 3-over, good for a 20th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16 trying for an improved score.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Over the last five times Conners has entered the U.S. Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- Conners missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent go-round at the U.S. Open in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Conners' recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|6/16/2022
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|6/17/2021
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|9/17/2020
|MC
|71-76
|+7
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has earned one top-10 finish and four top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Conners has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Corey Conners has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Conners has an average of -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Conners has an average of 6.569 in his past five tournaments.
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.364, which ranks 31st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.6 yards) ranks 88th, and his 68.1% driving accuracy average ranks 22nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners ranks second on TOUR with a mark of 0.960.
- On the greens, Conners has registered a -0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a putts-per-round average of 29.47, and he ranks 62nd by breaking par 25.61% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|298.6
|300.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|3
|71.00%
|54.44%
|Putts Per Round
|154
|29.47
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|62
|25.61%
|26.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|57
|14.22%
|15.00%
Conners' best finishes
- Conners has played 16 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Currently, Conners sits 43rd in the FedExCup standings with 884 points.
Conners' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Conners produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 3.714. In that event, he finished 13th.
- Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.014. He finished 13th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.513 (he finished 20th in that event).
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.922). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.364
|0.993
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|0.960
|5.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|121
|-0.108
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.341
|-0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.876
|6.569
Conners' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|67-65-65-66
|-17
|73
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|72-65-71-66
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|73-71-68-76
|+4
|8
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-72-65-65
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-71-66-74
|+1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|72-65-66-68
|-11
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|2
|59-69-63
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-70-68-67
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-68-66-70
|-6
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-65-70-74
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|69-71-71-66
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|70-71-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|135
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-71-75-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|70-76-76-73
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|69-71-66-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|70-68-74-70
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|50
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-67-67-65
|-12
|100
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|20
|68-76-76-71
|+3
|98
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the U.S. Open.
