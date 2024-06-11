PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
25M AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: Corey Conners of Canada plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Corey Conners finished the weekend at 3-over, good for a 20th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16 trying for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Conners at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Over the last five times Conners has entered the U.S. Open, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • Conners missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent go-round at the U.S. Open in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Conners' recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/2023MC70-74+4
    6/16/2022MC71-73+4
    6/17/2021MC75-73+6
    9/17/2020MC71-76+7

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has earned one top-10 finish and four top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • Conners has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Corey Conners has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Conners has an average of -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Conners has an average of 6.569 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Conners .

    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.364, which ranks 31st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.6 yards) ranks 88th, and his 68.1% driving accuracy average ranks 22nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners ranks second on TOUR with a mark of 0.960.
    • On the greens, Conners has registered a -0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a putts-per-round average of 29.47, and he ranks 62nd by breaking par 25.61% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance88298.6300.6
    Greens in Regulation %371.00%54.44%
    Putts Per Round15429.4728.9
    Par Breakers6225.61%26.11%
    Bogey Avoidance5714.22%15.00%

    Conners' best finishes

    • Conners has played 16 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Currently, Conners sits 43rd in the FedExCup standings with 884 points.

    Conners' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Conners produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 3.714. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.014. He finished 13th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.513 (he finished 20th in that event).
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.922). That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.875) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3640.993
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green20.9605.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green121-0.1080.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.341-0.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170.8766.569

    Conners' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-74+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship967-65-65-66-1773
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1972-65-71-66-642
    July 20-22The Open Championship5273-71-68-76+48
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-72-65-65-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship1067-70-67-69-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2670-71-66-74+1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4472-65-66-68-11--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational259-69-63E--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-70-68-67-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-68-66-70-65
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2868-69-73-66-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-65-70-74-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4169-71-71-66-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1870-71-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-68-73-68-11135
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-71-75-68-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3870-76-76-73+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4469-71-66-74-416
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-66-70-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1370-68-74-70-2135
    May 16-19PGA Championship2670-71-67-67-950
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open669-67-67-65-12100
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2068-76-76-71+398

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

