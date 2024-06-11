Corey Conners betting profile: U.S. Open

Conners has earned one top-10 finish and four top-20 finishes over his last five events.

Conners has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in each of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Corey Conners has averaged 300.6 yards in his past five starts.

Conners has an average of -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.