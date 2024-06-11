Collin Morikawa betting profile: U.S. Open
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Collin Morikawa of the United States hits a tee shot during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Collin Morikawa seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 U.S. Open. He took 14th at the par-70 Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in 2023.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- In his last five appearances at the U.S. Open, Morikawa has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of 1-under.
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished 14th after posting a score of 2-under.
- With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Morikawa's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|14
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|6/16/2022
|5
|69-66-77-66
|-2
|6/17/2021
|4
|75-67-70-70
|-2
|9/17/2020
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|6/13/2019
|35
|71-73-72-69
|+1
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top five in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Collin Morikawa has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has an average of 1.816 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Morikawa has an average of 10.184 in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.523, which ranks 15th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.0 yards) ranks 133rd, and his 77.7% driving accuracy average ranks first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Morikawa sports a 0.270 mark (51st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Morikawa's -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 96th this season, and his 27.77 putts-per-round average ranks seventh.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|133
|293.0
|298.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|120
|64.30%
|51.11%
|Putts Per Round
|7
|27.77
|27.3
|Par Breakers
|26
|26.95%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|19
|12.77%
|10.56%
Morikawa's best finishes
- Morikawa has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned five top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Morikawa, who has 1971 points, currently ranks fourth in the FedExCup standings.
Morikawa's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Morikawa put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking fifth in the field at 3.812. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
- Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.244. He finished fifth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.672. He finished ninth in that event.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.661, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.339) in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. That ranked second in the field.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.523
|3.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.270
|2.894
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.397
|2.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.013
|1.816
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.177
|10.184
Morikawa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-63
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-67-67-64
|-40
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|65-70-67-68
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|61-64-73-72
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-73-66-63
|-14
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|7
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-67-70-65
|-25
|250
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|67-70-69
|-10
|118
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-71-70-67
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-70-74
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|70-74-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|71-70-69-74
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|9
|65-66-68-72
|-13
|200
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|66-70-64-70
|-18
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|67-70-72-74
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-65-67-71
|-15
|313
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|4
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|135
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|68-74-68-71
|-7
|400
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the U.S. Open.
