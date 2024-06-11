Collin Morikawa betting profile: U.S. Open

Morikawa has finished in the top five in three of his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Collin Morikawa has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Morikawa has an average of 1.816 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.