24M AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 10: Collin Morikawa of the United States hits a tee shot during a practice round prior to the U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 10, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Collin Morikawa seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 U.S. Open. He took 14th at the par-70 Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • In his last five appearances at the U.S. Open, Morikawa has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of 1-under.
    • In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished 14th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
    • Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Morikawa's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/20231471-69-69-69-2
    6/16/2022569-66-77-66-2
    6/17/2021475-67-70-70-2
    9/17/2020MC76-71+7
    6/13/20193571-73-72-69+1

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top five in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Collin Morikawa has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa has an average of 1.816 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Morikawa has an average of 10.184 in his past five tournaments.
    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.523, which ranks 15th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.0 yards) ranks 133rd, and his 77.7% driving accuracy average ranks first.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Morikawa sports a 0.270 mark (51st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Morikawa's -0.013 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 96th this season, and his 27.77 putts-per-round average ranks seventh.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance133293.0298.8
    Greens in Regulation %12064.30%51.11%
    Putts Per Round727.7727.3
    Par Breakers2626.95%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance1912.77%10.56%

    Morikawa's best finishes

    • Morikawa has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned five top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • Morikawa, who has 1971 points, currently ranks fourth in the FedExCup standings.

    Morikawa's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Morikawa put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking fifth in the field at 3.812. In that tournament, he finished fourth.
    • Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.244. He finished fifth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best performance this season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.672. He finished ninth in that event.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.661, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.339) in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. That ranked second in the field.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5233.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2702.894
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100.3972.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting96-0.0131.816
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.17710.184

    Morikawa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-69-69-69-261
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-63-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic266-67-67-64-40245
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1365-70-67-68-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship2567-70-72-68-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship661-64-73-72-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP164-73-66-63-14--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge769-69-70-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-67-70-65-25250
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-75-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1467-70-69-10118
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-71-70-67-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-70-74-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7570-74-75-74+52
    April 11-14Masters Tournament371-70-69-74-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage965-66-68-72-13200
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2366-70-64-70-189
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1667-70-72-74-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship466-65-67-71-15313
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge468-69-67-68-8135
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday268-74-68-71-7400

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the U.S. Open.

