24M AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 08: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 08, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout shot 4-over and took 31st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club June 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 U.S. Open.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • In his last two appearances at the U.S. Open, Bezuidenhout has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of 12-over.
    • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2021, he finished 31st after posting a score of 4-over.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/17/20213172-70-70-76+4
    9/17/20205570-76-72-82+20

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Bezuidenhout has finished in the top five once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Bezuidenhout has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 294.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 2.517 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Bezuidenhout is averaging 4.067 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bezuidenhout .

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.164, which ranks 128th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.7 yards) ranks 160th, and his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranks 117th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout ranks 30th on TOUR with a mark of 0.399.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout's 0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him eighth on TOUR this season, and his 27.59 putts-per-round average ranks third. He has broken par 24.83% of the time (78th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance160287.7294.3
    Greens in Regulation %14862.36%61.42%
    Putts Per Round327.5927.9
    Par Breakers7824.83%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance3913.72%15.12%

    Bezuidenhout's best finishes

    • Bezuidenhout has participated in 15 tournaments this season, coming away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 12 times (80%).
    • Bezuidenhout, who has 1265 points, currently sits 12th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 1.693 mark ranked 16th in the field.
    • Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 6.976 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.332. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bezuidenhout recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.511), which ranked 10th in the field.
    • Bezuidenhout recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.164-0.826
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.3990.675
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green590.1431.700
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.6452.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.0244.067

    Bezuidenhout's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5671-69-68-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4973-71-71-72+310
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-69-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5169-68-69-71-37
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipW/D75+3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship666-69-68-68-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5671-68-73-66-6--
    January 18-21The American Express263-67-65-65-28300
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-72-69-68-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-70-71-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4474-73-71-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1369-70-68-70-11135
    March 21-24Valspar Championship969-69-72-67-778
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-71-69-71-430
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-70-73-65-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-69-72-72-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-72-70-68-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday472-67-74-72-3325

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
