Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: U.S. Open

Over his last five events, Bezuidenhout has finished in the top five once.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Bezuidenhout has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 294.3 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 2.517 Strokes Gained: Putting.