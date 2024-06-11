Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: U.S. Open
1 Min Read
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 08: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 08, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout shot 4-over and took 31st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club June 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 U.S. Open.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- In his last two appearances at the U.S. Open, Bezuidenhout has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of 12-over.
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2021, he finished 31st after posting a score of 4-over.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/17/2021
|31
|72-70-70-76
|+4
|9/17/2020
|55
|70-76-72-82
|+20
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Bezuidenhout has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Bezuidenhout has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 294.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 2.517 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Bezuidenhout is averaging 4.067 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.164, which ranks 128th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.7 yards) ranks 160th, and his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranks 117th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout ranks 30th on TOUR with a mark of 0.399.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout's 0.645 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him eighth on TOUR this season, and his 27.59 putts-per-round average ranks third. He has broken par 24.83% of the time (78th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|160
|287.7
|294.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|148
|62.36%
|61.42%
|Putts Per Round
|3
|27.59
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|78
|24.83%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|39
|13.72%
|15.12%
Bezuidenhout's best finishes
- Bezuidenhout has participated in 15 tournaments this season, coming away with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 12 times (80%).
- Bezuidenhout, who has 1265 points, currently sits 12th in the FedExCup standings.
Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where his 1.693 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 6.976 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.332. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bezuidenhout recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.511), which ranked 10th in the field.
- Bezuidenhout recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.339) at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.164
|-0.826
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.399
|0.675
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.143
|1.700
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.645
|2.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.024
|4.067
Bezuidenhout's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|71-69-68-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|73-71-71-72
|+3
|10
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-69-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|71-68-73-66
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|2
|63-67-65-65
|-28
|300
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-72-69-68
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-70-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|74-73-71-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|69-70-68-70
|-11
|135
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|69-69-72-67
|-7
|78
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-71-69-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-70-73-65
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-72-70-68
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|72-67-74-72
|-3
|325
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.