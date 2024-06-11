Chris Kirk betting profile: U.S. Open

Kirk has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Kirk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Chris Kirk has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -2.522 Strokes Gained: Putting.