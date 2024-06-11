Chris Kirk betting profile: U.S. Open
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 06: Chris Kirk of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 06, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Chris Kirk enters play June 13-16 in the 2024 U.S. Open after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2023.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Kirk has entered the U.S. Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).
Kirk's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|71-73
|+4
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Kirk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Chris Kirk has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -2.522 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kirk has an average of -2.309 in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.399 (26th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.3 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk ranks 49th on TOUR with a mark of 0.281.
- On the greens, Kirk's -0.587 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 168th this season, while he averages 28.49 putts per round (46th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|108
|296.3
|298.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|107
|64.73%
|56.75%
|Putts Per Round
|46
|28.49
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|47
|26.23%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|89
|15.25%
|18.65%
Kirk's best finishes
- Kirk has played 14 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also secured two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Currently, Kirk has 1215 points, ranking him 13th in the FedExCup standings.
Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.248.
- Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 7.722 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk put up his best effort this season at The Sentry, ranking No. 1 in the field at 3.533. In that tournament, he finished first.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.601, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
- Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.459) at The Sentry (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.399
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.281
|0.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.143
|-0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.587
|-2.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.236
|-2.309
Kirk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|67-68-67-69
|-17
|55
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|68-66-66-71
|-13
|39
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|71-67-67-66
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|66-66-75-71
|-2
|115
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-67-66-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|1
|67-65-66-65
|-29
|700
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|66-66-67-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|68-64-67-73
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-69-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-70-73-65
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-74-72-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-70-73-69
|-8
|60
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|74-75-68-73
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|170
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-72-74-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the U.S. Open.
