24M AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 06: Chris Kirk of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 06, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Chris Kirk enters play June 13-16 in the 2024 U.S. Open after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Kirk has entered the U.S. Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Kirk's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/2023MC71-73+4

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Kirk has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Kirk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chris Kirk has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -2.522 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kirk has an average of -2.309 in his past five tournaments.
    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.399 (26th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.3 yards ranks 108th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk ranks 49th on TOUR with a mark of 0.281.
    • On the greens, Kirk's -0.587 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 168th this season, while he averages 28.49 putts per round (46th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance108296.3298.8
    Greens in Regulation %10764.73%56.75%
    Putts Per Round4628.4928.9
    Par Breakers4726.23%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance8915.25%18.65%

    Kirk's best finishes

    • Kirk has played 14 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also secured two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • Currently, Kirk has 1215 points, ranking him 13th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.248.
    • Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 7.722 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk put up his best effort this season at The Sentry, ranking No. 1 in the field at 3.533. In that tournament, he finished first.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.601, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
    • Kirk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.459) at The Sentry (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.3990.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2810.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green590.143-0.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.587-2.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.236-2.309

    Kirk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1467-68-67-69-1755
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2168-66-66-71-1339
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-71+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1671-67-67-66-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship2966-66-75-71-2115
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-67-66-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry167-65-66-65-29700
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1866-66-67-70-1144
    January 18-21The American Express4768-64-67-73-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-69-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-70-73-65-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-74-72-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-70-73-69-860
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1674-75-68-73+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1069-67-67-69-12170
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4373-72-74-71+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

