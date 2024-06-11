Chesson Hadley betting profile: U.S. Open
HAMILTON, ONTARIO - MAY 30: Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on May 30, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
When he takes the course June 13-16, Chesson Hadley will try to build upon his last performance in the U.S. Open. In 2020, he shot 18-over and placed 51st at Winged Foot Golf Club.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Over his last three trips to the U.S. Open, Hadley has an average score of 7-over, with an average finish of 30th.
- Hadley finished 51st (with a score of 18-over) in his most recent go-round at the U.S. Open (in 2020).
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).
Hadley's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/17/2020
|51
|73-73-77-75
|+18
|6/13/2019
|9
|68-70-70-71
|-5
|6/14/2018
|MC
|76-75
|+11
Hadley's recent performances
- Hadley has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Hadley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -53 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Chesson Hadley has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hadley is averaging 0.923 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadley is averaging 1.719 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadley's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.070 this season, which ranks 81st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.9 yards) ranks 86th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley ranks 105th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.066. Additionally, he ranks 77th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.69%.
- On the greens, Hadley has registered a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR, while he ranks 119th with a putts-per-round average of 29.06. He has broken par 25.82% of the time (58th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|86
|298.9
|301.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|77
|65.69%
|49.65%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.06
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|58
|25.82%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|126
|16.34%
|13.54%
Hadley's best finishes
- Hadley has participated in 14 tournaments this season, earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Hadley, who has 181 points, currently sits 127th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.702. He missed the cut in that event.
- Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.826 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley delivered his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.880, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.
Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.070
|0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.066
|0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|122
|-0.110
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.362
|0.923
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.256
|1.719
Hadley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|66-65-70-66
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|68-70-69-69
|-12
|20
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|67-67-68-72
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|71-69-75-70
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|64-69-73-73
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|70-64-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|66-66-72-63
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|71-67-68-64
|-12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|65-66-71-72
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|67-70-74-71
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-144
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|64-73
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|69-67-67-67
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|71-69-69-70
|-1
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the U.S. Open.
