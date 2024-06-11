Chesson Hadley betting profile: U.S. Open

Hadley has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Hadley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has finished with an average score of -53 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Chesson Hadley has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hadley is averaging 0.923 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.