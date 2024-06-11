Cameron Young betting profile: U.S. Open

In his last five events, Young has an average finish of 52nd.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Young has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score of 3-over across his last five events.

Off the tee, Cameron Young has averaged 313.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Young has an average of -0.611 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.