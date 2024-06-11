Cameron Young betting profile: U.S. Open
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 09: Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 09, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Cameron Young enters the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16 after a 50th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in his last tournament.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Over his last four trips to the U.S. Open, Young has an average score of 3-over, with an average finish of 32nd.
- In Young's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished 32nd after posting a score of 3-over.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Young's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|32
|72-70-68-73
|+3
|6/16/2022
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|6/17/2021
|MC
|72-78
|+8
|6/13/2019
|MC
|75-76
|+9
Young's recent performances
- In his last five events, Young has an average finish of 52nd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Young has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 3-over across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Cameron Young has averaged 313.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Young has an average of -0.611 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of -2.519 in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.379 this season, which ranks 29th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.5 yards) ranks 43rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 61st on TOUR with a mark of 0.228.
- On the greens, Young's -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 119th on TOUR this season, and his 28.62 putts-per-round average ranks 61st. He has broken par 23.90% of the time (109th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|43
|304.5
|313.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|68
|66.04%
|59.57%
|Putts Per Round
|61
|28.62
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|109
|23.90%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|14.26%
|16.67%
Young's best finishes
- Although Young has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 92.9%.
- As of now, Young has accumulated 893 points, which ranks him 42nd in the FedExCup standings.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.055.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 6.757 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 1.627.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).
- Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.379
|0.629
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.228
|-1.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|139
|-0.212
|-0.971
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.152
|-0.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.243
|-2.519
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-70-68-73
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|67-69-72-67
|-5
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|65-64-71-68
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|8
|72-68-66-73
|-5
|91
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-71-69-67
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|200
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|65-74-72-64
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|66-68-68-68
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|15
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|68-67-74-65
|-18
|27
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|70
|71-74-70
|-1
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|72-66-69-70
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|73-70-71-76
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-69-73-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|2
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-73-72-73
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|67-71-76-70
|E
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-69-71-76
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|76-72-76-77
|+13
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.