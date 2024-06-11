PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

Cameron Young betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 09: Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 09, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Cameron Young enters the 2024 U.S. Open June 13-16 after a 50th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Young at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Over his last four trips to the U.S. Open, Young has an average score of 3-over, with an average finish of 32nd.
    • In Young's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2023, he finished 32nd after posting a score of 3-over.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Young's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/20233272-70-68-73+3
    6/16/2022MC72-72+4
    6/17/2021MC72-78+8
    6/13/2019MC75-76+9

    Young's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Young has an average finish of 52nd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Young has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 3-over across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Cameron Young has averaged 313.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has an average of -0.611 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of -2.519 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.379 this season, which ranks 29th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.5 yards) ranks 43rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young ranks 61st on TOUR with a mark of 0.228.
    • On the greens, Young's -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 119th on TOUR this season, and his 28.62 putts-per-round average ranks 61st. He has broken par 23.90% of the time (109th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance43304.5313.9
    Greens in Regulation %6866.04%59.57%
    Putts Per Round6128.6228.8
    Par Breakers10923.90%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance5814.26%16.67%

    Young's best finishes

    • Although Young has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has collected two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 92.9%.
    • As of now, Young has accumulated 893 points, which ranks him 42nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.055.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 6.757 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best effort this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 1.627.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Young posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.214, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).
    • Young recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3790.629
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.228-1.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green139-0.212-0.971
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.152-0.611
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.243-2.519

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open3272-70-68-73+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6067-69-72-67-55
    July 6-9John Deere Classic665-64-71-68-1681
    July 20-22The Open Championship872-68-66-73-591
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-69-2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3167-71-69-67-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship1567-71-68-68-6200
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5465-74-72-64-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3866-68-68-68-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1569-71-69-74-5--
    January 4-7The Sentry3368-67-74-65-1827
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7071-74-70-16
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open867-67-66-71-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1672-66-69-70-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-71-66-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3673-70-71-76+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-69-73-74-29
    March 21-24Valspar Championship269-69-68-68-10300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-73-72-73E180
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6267-71-76-70E8
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-69-71-76+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-71-70-71-37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-72+1--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5076-72-76-77+1313

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

