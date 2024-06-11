Cameron Smith betting profile: U.S. Open
HUMBLE, TEXAS - JUNE 07: Captain Cameron Smith of Ripper GC plays his shot from the 17th tee during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Houston at Golf Club of Houston on June 07, 2024 in Humble, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Cameron Smith shot 6-under and placed fourth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club June 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 U.S. Open.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- In his last six appearances at the U.S. Open, Smith has an average finish of 38th, and an average score of 5-over.
- In 2023, Smith finished fourth (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Wyndham Clark posted numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).
Smith's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|4
|69-67-71-67
|-6
|6/16/2022
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|6/17/2021
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|9/17/2020
|38
|71-73-78-72
|+14
|6/13/2019
|72
|71-72-77-72
|+8
|6/14/2018
|MC
|79-72
|+11
Smith's recent performances
- Smith has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Smith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Cameron Smith has averaged 292.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has an average of 4.268 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Smith is averaging 7.984 Strokes Gained: Total.
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|291.5
|292.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|58.68%
|61.39%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.63
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.83%
|19.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.06%
|15.83%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Smith's best finishes
- Smith participated in four tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those four events, he made the cut four times.
- Last season Smith put up his best performance at the U.S. Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 6-under (four shots back of the winner).
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|2.726
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|4.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|7.984
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Smith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|4
|69-67-71-67
|-6
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|72-72-68-73
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|6
|71-72-72-71
|-2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|68-70-70-73
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the U.S. Open.
