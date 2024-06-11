Cameron Smith betting profile: U.S. Open

Smith has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Smith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Cameron Smith has averaged 292.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Smith has an average of 4.268 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.