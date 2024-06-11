Cam Davis betting profile: U.S. Open

In his last five appearances, Davis has an average finish of 48th.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Davis has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-over.

Cam Davis has averaged 303.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Davis is averaging -2.361 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.