Cam Davis betting profile: U.S. Open
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 08: Cam Davis of Australia plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 08, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Cam Davis hits the links June 13-16 in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club following a 50th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday his last time in competition.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Davis has entered the U.S. Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).
Davis' recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|MC
|72-79
|+11
Davis' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Davis has an average finish of 48th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Davis has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-over.
- Cam Davis has averaged 303.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Davis is averaging -2.361 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Davis is averaging -3.733 Strokes Gained: Total.
Davis' advanced stats and rankings
- Davis has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.209 this season, which ranks 135th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.4 yards) ranks 90th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis ranks 114th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.120, while he ranks 156th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.94%.
- On the greens, Davis' -0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 131st this season, while he averages 28.91 putts per round (96th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|90
|298.4
|303.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|156
|61.94%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|96
|28.91
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|130
|22.93%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|118
|16.08%
|17.90%
Davis' best finishes
- Davis has played 14 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Currently, Davis has 467 points, placing him 74th in the FedExCup standings.
Davis' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.590 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- Davis put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.326. In that tournament, he finished 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis posted his best mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking seventh in the field at 3.316. In that event, he finished 56th.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.056, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
- Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 21st in the field (he finished 21st in that event).
Davis' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.209
|-0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.120
|-0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|144
|-0.245
|-0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.245
|-2.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-0.820
|-3.733
Davis' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-79
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|65-70-71-63
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-65-69-69
|-16
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|66-67-69-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|40
|73-66-72-72
|+3
|64
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|3
|68-68-65-70
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-70-69-70
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|75-68-73-65
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|62-70-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-65-73
|-10
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-69-68
|-9
|88
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|65-73-73-75
|+2
|14
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-82
|+17
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|69-72-73-75
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|70-74-70-67
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-69-72-77
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-70-69-76
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|73-72-77-79
|+13
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the U.S. Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.