24M AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 08: Cam Davis of Australia plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 08, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Cam Davis hits the links June 13-16 in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club following a 50th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Davis at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Davis has entered the U.S. Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
    • With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Davis' recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/2023MC72-79+11

    Davis' recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Davis has an average finish of 48th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Davis has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-over.
    • Cam Davis has averaged 303.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis is averaging -2.361 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Davis is averaging -3.733 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Davis' advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.209 this season, which ranks 135th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.4 yards) ranks 90th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis ranks 114th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.120, while he ranks 156th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.94%.
    • On the greens, Davis' -0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 131st this season, while he averages 28.91 putts per round (96th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance90298.4303.6
    Greens in Regulation %15661.94%58.33%
    Putts Per Round9628.9129.3
    Par Breakers13022.93%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance11816.08%17.90%

    Davis' best finishes

    • Davis has played 14 tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • Currently, Davis has 467 points, placing him 74th in the FedExCup standings.

    Davis' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 2.590 mark ranked 16th in the field.
    • Davis put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.326. In that tournament, he finished 20th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis posted his best mark this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking seventh in the field at 3.316. In that event, he finished 56th.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.056, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
    • Davis recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked 21st in the field (he finished 21st in that event).

    Davis' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.209-0.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.120-0.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green144-0.245-0.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.245-2.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-0.820-3.733

    Davis' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-79+11--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3365-70-71-63-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1769-65-69-69-1648
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 27-303M Open1068-67-70-65-1470
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship768-67-67-66-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship666-67-69-67-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship4073-66-72-72+364
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship368-68-65-70-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open767-67-67-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-70-69-70-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry5275-68-73-65-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3062-70-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-65-73-10--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-69-68-988
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4965-73-73-75+214
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1872-70-74-70-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-82+17--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-71-68-67-637
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1269-72-73-75+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4970-74-70-67-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-69-72-77+421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5669-70-69-76+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5073-72-77-79+1313

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the U.S. Open.

