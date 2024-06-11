PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
22M AGO

Byeong Hun An betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 06: Byeong Hun An of South Korea plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 06, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Byeong Hun An enters play June 13-16 in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club following a 22nd-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for An at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • An's average finish has been 42nd, and his average score 12-over, over his last four appearances at the U.S. Open.
    • An missed the cut (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent go-round at the U.S. Open in 2020.
    • With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
    • Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    An's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/17/2020MC71-76+7
    6/13/20191670-72-68-71-3
    6/14/20186771-76-81-78+26

    An's recent performances

    • An has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
    • An has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Byeong Hun An has averaged 322.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • An is averaging 0.601 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • An is averaging 3.648 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on An .

    An's advanced stats and rankings

    • An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.476, which ranks 19th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (313.7 yards) ranks fourth, and his 59.9% driving accuracy average ranks 107th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An has a 0.312 average that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks ninth with a 69.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, An has delivered a 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a putts-per-round average of 28.84, and he ranks 41st by breaking par 26.36% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance4313.7322.8
    Greens in Regulation %969.49%69.72%
    Putts Per Round8628.8428.7
    Par Breakers4126.36%23.89%
    Bogey Avoidance5014.04%11.67%

    An's best finishes

    • An has played 15 tournaments this season, and he has earned four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Currently, An has 1620 points, placing him eighth in the FedExCup standings.

    An's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.516 (he finished second in that event).
    • An posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking 11th in the field at 3.719. In that tournament, he finished 22nd.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best performance this season was at The Sentry, where his 3.038 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.988, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4761.855
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.3122.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green102-0.022-1.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0410.601
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.8073.648

    An's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5167-70-71-68-87
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open361-70-69-70-10145
    July 20-22The Open Championship2373-70-69-72E36
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship263-67-65-67-18245
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3767-68-68-72-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship4370-67-72-76+552
    January 4-7The Sentry468-64-68-66-26325
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-64-68-64-27245
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-71-67-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-68-75-70-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1667-72-70-68-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-71-71-65-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-76-68-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-80+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1670-73-72-75+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6768-66-72-80+27
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson466-67-66-65-20109
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship370-68-71-66-9350
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-67-72-68-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2271-73-73-75+480

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

