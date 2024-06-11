Byeong Hun An betting profile: U.S. Open
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 06: Byeong Hun An of South Korea plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 06, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Byeong Hun An enters play June 13-16 in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club following a 22nd-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday his last time in competition.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- An's average finish has been 42nd, and his average score 12-over, over his last four appearances at the U.S. Open.
- An missed the cut (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent go-round at the U.S. Open in 2020.
- With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
An's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|9/17/2020
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|6/13/2019
|16
|70-72-68-71
|-3
|6/14/2018
|67
|71-76-81-78
|+26
An's recent performances
- An has finished in the top five twice over his last five tournaments.
- An has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Byeong Hun An has averaged 322.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- An is averaging 0.601 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- An is averaging 3.648 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.476, which ranks 19th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (313.7 yards) ranks fourth, and his 59.9% driving accuracy average ranks 107th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An has a 0.312 average that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks ninth with a 69.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, An has delivered a 0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a putts-per-round average of 28.84, and he ranks 41st by breaking par 26.36% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|4
|313.7
|322.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|9
|69.49%
|69.72%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.84
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|41
|26.36%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|50
|14.04%
|11.67%
An's best finishes
- An has played 15 tournaments this season, and he has earned four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Currently, An has 1620 points, placing him eighth in the FedExCup standings.
An's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.516 (he finished second in that event).
- An posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking 11th in the field at 3.719. In that tournament, he finished 22nd.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best performance this season was at The Sentry, where his 3.038 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.988, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- An delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that event).
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.476
|1.855
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.312
|2.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|102
|-0.022
|-1.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.041
|0.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.807
|3.648
An's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|67-70-71-68
|-8
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|61-70-69-70
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|73-70-69-72
|E
|36
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|63-67-65-67
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|67-68-68-72
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|43
|70-67-72-76
|+5
|52
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|4
|68-64-68-66
|-26
|325
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-64-68-64
|-27
|245
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-71-67
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-68-75-70
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|67-72-70-68
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-76-68
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|70-73-72-75
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|67
|68-66-72-80
|+2
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|66-67-66-65
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|3
|70-68-71-66
|-9
|350
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|80
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the U.S. Open.
