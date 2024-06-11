PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: U.S. Open

HUMBLE, TEXAS - JUNE 07: Captain Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC plays his shot from the 17th tee during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Houston at Golf Club of Houston on June 07, 2024 in Humble, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

    Bryson DeChambeau will play June 13-16 in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at the 2024 U.S. Open. In his most recent tournament he took second in the PGA Championship, shooting 20-under at Valhalla Golf Club.

    Latest odds for DeChambeau at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • DeChambeau has played the U.S. Open seven times recently, with one win, an average finish of 27th, and an average score of 4-over.
    • DeChambeau last played at the U.S. Open in 2023, finishing 20th with a score of 1-over.
    • Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    DeChambeau's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/20232067-72-68-74+1
    6/16/20225671-71-76-75+13
    6/17/20212673-69-68-77+3
    9/17/2020169-68-70-67-6
    6/13/20193569-74-73-69+1
    6/14/20182576-69-73-74+12

    DeChambeau's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, DeChambeau has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five events, DeChambeau has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Bryson DeChambeau has averaged 321.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, DeChambeau is averaging 1.480 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • DeChambeau is averaging 11.984 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    DeChambeau's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-320.9321.9
    Greens in Regulation %-64.68%65.56%
    Putts Per Round-30.3629.1
    Par Breakers-18.65%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.25%15.56%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    DeChambeau's best finishes

    • Last season DeChambeau took part in four tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those four tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
    • Last season DeChambeau's best performance came when he shot 20-under and finished second at the PGA Championship.

    DeChambeau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--5.853
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.929
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--11.984

    DeChambeau's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open2067-72-68-74+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship6074-70-74-73+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament665-73-75-73-2--
    May 16-19PGA Championship268-65-67-64-20--

    All stats in this article are accurate for DeChambeau as of the start of the U.S. Open.

