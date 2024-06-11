Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: U.S. Open

Over his last five events, DeChambeau has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

Over his last five events, DeChambeau has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.

Bryson DeChambeau has averaged 321.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, DeChambeau is averaging 1.480 Strokes Gained: Putting.