Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: U.S. Open
HUMBLE, TEXAS - JUNE 07: Captain Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC plays his shot from the 17th tee during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Houston at Golf Club of Houston on June 07, 2024 in Humble, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Bryson DeChambeau will play June 13-16 in Village of Pinehurst, NC, at the 2024 U.S. Open. In his most recent tournament he took second in the PGA Championship, shooting 20-under at Valhalla Golf Club.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- DeChambeau has played the U.S. Open seven times recently, with one win, an average finish of 27th, and an average score of 4-over.
- DeChambeau last played at the U.S. Open in 2023, finishing 20th with a score of 1-over.
- Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Clark averaged 325.3 yards off the tee (seventh in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 69.44% (ninth), and attempted 27.5 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
DeChambeau's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|20
|67-72-68-74
|+1
|6/16/2022
|56
|71-71-76-75
|+13
|6/17/2021
|26
|73-69-68-77
|+3
|9/17/2020
|1
|69-68-70-67
|-6
|6/13/2019
|35
|69-74-73-69
|+1
|6/14/2018
|25
|76-69-73-74
|+12
DeChambeau's recent performances
- Over his last five events, DeChambeau has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five events, DeChambeau has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
- Bryson DeChambeau has averaged 321.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, DeChambeau is averaging 1.480 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- DeChambeau is averaging 11.984 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
DeChambeau's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|320.9
|321.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.68%
|65.56%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.36
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.65%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.25%
|15.56%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
DeChambeau's best finishes
- Last season DeChambeau took part in four tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those four tournaments, he made the cut on three occasions.
- Last season DeChambeau's best performance came when he shot 20-under and finished second at the PGA Championship.
DeChambeau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|5.853
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.929
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|11.984
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
DeChambeau's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|67-72-68-74
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|60
|74-70-74-73
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|6
|65-73-75-73
|-2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|2
|68-65-67-64
|-20
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for DeChambeau as of the start of the U.S. Open.
