Brooks Koepka betting profile: U.S. Open

Koepka has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.

Over his last five appearances, Koepka has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.

In his last five events, his average score has been even-par.

Brooks Koepka has averaged 307.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Koepka is averaging 1.980 Strokes Gained: Putting.