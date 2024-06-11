PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
24M AGO

Brooks Koepka betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HUMBLE, TEXAS - JUNE 07: Captain Brooks Koepka of Smash GC plays his shot from the 17th tee during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Houston at Golf Club of Houston on June 07, 2024 in Humble, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

    Brooks Koepka looks to improve upon his 17th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club June 13-16.

    Latest odds for Koepka at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Koepka has played the U.S. Open six times recently, with two wins, an average finish of 13th, and an average score of 3-under.
    • Koepka finished 17th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
    • Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Koepka's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/20231771-69-70-69-1
    6/16/20225573-67-75-77+12
    6/17/2021469-73-71-69-2
    6/13/2019269-69-68-68-10
    6/14/2018175-66-72-68+1

    Koepka's recent performances

    • Koepka has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • Over his last five appearances, Koepka has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been even-par.
    • Brooks Koepka has averaged 307.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Koepka is averaging 1.980 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Koepka has an average of 10.984 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Koepka .

    Koepka's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-308.2307.5
    Greens in Regulation %-62.85%60.56%
    Putts Per Round-28.7528.7
    Par Breakers-20.49%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.28%16.11%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Koepka's best finishes

    • Koepka last season took part in four tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes.
    • In those four events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 100%.
    • Last season Koepka's best performance came at the U.S. Open. He shot 1-under and took home the title (his only win last season).

    Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--2.889
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--3.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.980
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--10.984

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Koepka's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open1771-69-70-69-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship6470-75-72-75+8--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4573-73-76-75+9--
    May 16-19PGA Championship2667-68-74-66-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

