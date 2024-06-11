Brooks Koepka betting profile: U.S. Open
HUMBLE, TEXAS - JUNE 07: Captain Brooks Koepka of Smash GC plays his shot from the 17th tee during day one of the LIV Golf Invitational - Houston at Golf Club of Houston on June 07, 2024 in Humble, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Brooks Koepka looks to improve upon his 17th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club June 13-16.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Koepka has played the U.S. Open six times recently, with two wins, an average finish of 13th, and an average score of 3-under.
- Koepka finished 17th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at the U.S. Open (in 2023).
- With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- Clark also posted numbers of 325.3 in average driving distance (seventh in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27.5 putts per round (first).
Koepka's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|17
|71-69-70-69
|-1
|6/16/2022
|55
|73-67-75-77
|+12
|6/17/2021
|4
|69-73-71-69
|-2
|6/13/2019
|2
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|6/14/2018
|1
|75-66-72-68
|+1
Koepka's recent performances
- Koepka has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- Over his last five appearances, Koepka has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been even-par.
- Brooks Koepka has averaged 307.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Koepka is averaging 1.980 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Koepka has an average of 10.984 in his past five tournaments.
Koepka's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|308.2
|307.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.85%
|60.56%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.75
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.49%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.28%
|16.11%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Koepka's best finishes
- Koepka last season took part in four tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes.
- In those four events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 100%.
- Last season Koepka's best performance came at the U.S. Open. He shot 1-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.889
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|3.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.980
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|10.984
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Koepka's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|17
|71-69-70-69
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|64
|70-75-72-75
|+8
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|73-73-76-75
|+9
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|67-68-74-66
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of the U.S. Open.
