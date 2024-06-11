Brian Harman betting profile: U.S. Open
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 09: Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 09, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
When he takes the course June 13-16, Brian Harman will aim to build upon his last performance at the U.S. Open. In 2023, he shot 5-over and placed 43rd at The Los Angeles Country Club.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Over his last six trips to the U.S. Open, Harman has an average score of 5-over, with an average finish of 30th.
- Harman finished 43rd (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent go-round at the U.S. Open (in 2023).
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).
Harman's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|43
|65-73-72-75
|+5
|6/16/2022
|43
|68-69-75-76
|+8
|6/17/2021
|19
|72-71-71-72
|+2
|9/17/2020
|38
|74-72-75-73
|+14
|6/14/2018
|36
|74-70-78-71
|+13
Harman's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Harman has finished in the top 20 once.
- Over his last five appearances, Harman has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.
- Brian Harman has averaged 293.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has an average of 0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Harman is averaging 2.229 Strokes Gained: Total.
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.048 (107th) this season, while his average driving distance of 289.4 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman owns a 0.264 average that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman's 0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 28th this season, and his 28.04 putts-per-round average ranks 13th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|289.4
|293.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|115
|64.44%
|61.94%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.04
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|141
|22.53%
|19.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|22
|12.93%
|13.33%
Harman's best finishes
- Harman has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned two top-five finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- As of now, Harman has accumulated 1104 points, which ranks him 22nd in the FedExCup standings.
Harman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.678. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 9.009 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman put up his best effort this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking eighth in the field at 2.883. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.675). That ranked third in the field.
- Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.048
|-0.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.264
|1.740
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|50
|0.179
|0.951
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.394
|0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.789
|2.229
Harman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|65-73-72-75
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|2
|66-66-64-64
|-20
|245
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|68-68-66-68
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|67-65-67-74
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|1
|67-65-69-70
|-13
|600
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|71-68-67-68
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|65-68-67-69
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|23
|68-70-70-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-66-68-66
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|67-66-70-64
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|69-68-65-67
|-11
|44
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|72-70-70
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-70-71-74
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-68-77-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|72-65-64-68
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-73-72-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-70-64
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|74-71-76-70
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-68-68-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|66-69-72-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|77-69-71-77
|+6
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the U.S. Open.
