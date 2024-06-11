PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 09: Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 09, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 09: Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 09, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course June 13-16, Brian Harman will aim to build upon his last performance at the U.S. Open. In 2023, he shot 5-over and placed 43rd at The Los Angeles Country Club.

    Latest odds for Harman at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Over his last six trips to the U.S. Open, Harman has an average score of 5-over, with an average finish of 30th.
    • Harman finished 43rd (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent go-round at the U.S. Open (in 2023).
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Harman's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/20234365-73-72-75+5
    6/16/20224368-69-75-76+8
    6/17/20211972-71-71-72+2
    9/17/20203874-72-75-73+14
    6/14/20183674-70-78-71+13

    Harman's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Harman has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Over his last five appearances, Harman has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.
    • Brian Harman has averaged 293.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has an average of 0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Harman is averaging 2.229 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Harman .

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.048 (107th) this season, while his average driving distance of 289.4 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman owns a 0.264 average that ranks 54th on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Harman's 0.394 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 28th this season, and his 28.04 putts-per-round average ranks 13th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance154289.4293.2
    Greens in Regulation %11564.44%61.94%
    Putts Per Round1328.0428.3
    Par Breakers14122.53%19.72%
    Bogey Avoidance2212.93%13.33%

    Harman's best finishes

    • Harman has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has played this season, though he has earned two top-five finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • As of now, Harman has accumulated 1104 points, which ranks him 22nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Harman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.678. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 9.009 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman put up his best effort this season at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, ranking eighth in the field at 2.883. In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.675). That ranked third in the field.
    • Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.048-0.554
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.2641.740
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green500.1790.951
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting280.3940.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.7892.229

    Harman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open4365-73-72-75+512
    June 22-25Travelers Championship266-66-64-64-20245
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic968-68-66-68-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1267-65-67-74-756
    July 20-22The Open Championship167-65-69-70-13600
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3171-68-67-68-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship565-68-67-69-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2368-70-70-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-66-68-66-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge867-69-71-70-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry567-66-70-64-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1869-68-65-67-1144
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5472-70-70-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6071-69-69-72-35
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-70-71-74E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-68-77-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship272-65-64-68-19358
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-73-72-68-430
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC81-72+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-70-64-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4774-71-76-70+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-68-68-67-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2466-69-72-72-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3377-69-71-77+627

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.