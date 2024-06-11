Brendon Todd betting profile: U.S. Open
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: Brendon Todd of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Brendon Todd looks to fair better in the 2024 U.S. Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2021 when he missed the cut.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Todd's average finish has been 23rd, and his average score 10-over, over his last three appearances at the U.S. Open.
- In Todd's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).
Todd's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/17/2021
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|9/17/2020
|23
|68-72-75-75
|+10
|6/13/2019
|MC
|72-74
|+4
Todd's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Todd has an average finish of 62nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Todd has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 5-over across his last five events.
- Brendon Todd has averaged 275.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Todd is averaging -1.762 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Todd is averaging -5.598 Strokes Gained: Total.
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.490 ranks 166th on TOUR this season, and his 68.6% driving accuracy average ranks 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd owns a -0.193 mark (123rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Todd's 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 41st this season, while he averages 28.17 putts per round (20th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|176
|277.3
|275.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|160
|61.84%
|56.17%
|Putts Per Round
|20
|28.17
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|167
|20.55%
|17.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|75
|14.78%
|19.44%
Todd's best finishes
- Todd has played 15 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- As of now, Todd has collected 544 points, which ranks him 64th in the FedExCup standings.
Todd's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 1.497 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
- Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.758.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.848), which ranked third in the field.
- Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked fifth in the field.
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.490
|-1.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.193
|-2.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.234
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.289
|-1.762
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.160
|-5.598
Todd's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-65-66-68
|-19
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|74-70-69-74
|+3
|10
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|67-63-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|71-72-71-70
|+4
|58
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-68-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|67-64-73-70
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|21
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-73-70
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|70-68-69-68
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|38
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|74-67-72-70
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-72-70-71
|-9
|105
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|69-70-68-76
|-1
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|72-71-75-76
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|78
|70-70-74-79
|+9
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|68-70-71-74
|+3
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the U.S. Open.
