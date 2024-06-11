Brendon Todd betting profile: U.S. Open

In his last five tournaments, Todd has an average finish of 62nd.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

Todd has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 5-over across his last five events.

Brendon Todd has averaged 275.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Todd is averaging -1.762 Strokes Gained: Putting.