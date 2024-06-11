PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

Brendon Todd betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: Brendon Todd of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Brendon Todd looks to fair better in the 2024 U.S. Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2021 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Todd at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Todd's average finish has been 23rd, and his average score 10-over, over his last three appearances at the U.S. Open.
    • In Todd's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • When Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.756 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in the field), 1.058 SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Todd's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/17/2021MC78-71+7
    9/17/20202368-72-75-75+10
    6/13/2019MC72-74+4

    Todd's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Todd has an average finish of 62nd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Todd has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 5-over across his last five events.
    • Brendon Todd has averaged 275.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Todd is averaging -1.762 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Todd is averaging -5.598 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Todd's advanced stats and rankings

    • Todd's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.490 ranks 166th on TOUR this season, and his 68.6% driving accuracy average ranks 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd owns a -0.193 mark (123rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Todd's 0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 41st this season, while he averages 28.17 putts per round (20th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance176277.3275.3
    Greens in Regulation %16061.84%56.17%
    Putts Per Round2028.1728.8
    Par Breakers16720.55%17.90%
    Bogey Avoidance7514.78%19.44%

    Todd's best finishes

    • Todd has played 15 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • As of now, Todd has collected 544 points, which ranks him 64th in the FedExCup standings.

    Todd's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 1.497 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
    • Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 4.737.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.758.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.848), which ranked third in the field.
    • Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Todd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.490-1.659
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.193-2.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.234-0.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.289-1.762
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.160-5.598

    Todd's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC65-73-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5668-68-72-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-65-66-68-19245
    July 20-22The Open Championship4974-70-69-74+310
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship767-63-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-70-67-72-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship4171-72-71-70+458
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship669-71-68-66-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-68-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry3367-64-73-70-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3066-69-68-68-921
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-73-70-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2270-68-69-68-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3168-71-69-72-438
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard674-67-72-70-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3367-69-70-76-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open566-72-70-71-9105
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5869-70-68-76-18
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6072-71-75-76+108
    May 16-19PGA Championship7870-70-74-79+95
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5068-70-71-74+37
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

