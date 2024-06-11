PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

Brandon Wu betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Brandon Wu of the United States waits to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Brandon Wu hits the links June 13-16 in the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club after a 62nd-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Wu at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Over his last two trips to the U.S. Open, Wu has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 35th.
    • In Wu's most recent appearance at the U.S. Open, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
    • With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Clark posted an average driving distance of 325.3 (seventh in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27.5 putts per round (first).

    Wu's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    9/17/2020MC74-76+10
    6/13/20193571-69-71-74+1

    Wu's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Wu has an average finish of 45th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Wu has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 1-over.
    • Off the tee, Brandon Wu has averaged 292.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has an average of -2.220 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -1.499 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.252 this season (138th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.7 yards) ranks 121st, while his 61.3% driving accuracy average ranks 90th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 107th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.077. Additionally, he ranks 37th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.38%.
    • On the greens, Wu's -0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 135th this season, and his 29.38 putts-per-round average ranks 143rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance121294.7292.7
    Greens in Regulation %3767.38%46.03%
    Putts Per Round14329.3829.9
    Par Breakers8924.50%14.68%
    Bogey Avoidance10915.81%13.10%

    Wu's best finishes

    • Wu has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • As of now, Wu has collected 130 points, which ranks him 147th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 25th in the field at 1.578.
    • Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 3.722 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.803. He finished 62nd in that event.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.244, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.252-0.554
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.077-0.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green630.1281.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.263-2.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.464-1.499

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-67+2--
    July 27-303M Open5771-65-73-70-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5868-65-72-73-25
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3772-70-67-66-566
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6265-74-73-71-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5172-69-73-71+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-70-70-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-68-66-69-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-67-69-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-70-64-67-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-68-68-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4773-70-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1371-67-66-69-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-69-69-69-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-77+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5974-64-70-76-43
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-69-66-70E5
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6271-68-70-73+24

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

