Brandon Wu betting profile: U.S. Open

In his last five tournaments, Wu has an average finish of 45th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.

Wu has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 1-over.

Off the tee, Brandon Wu has averaged 292.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Wu has an average of -2.220 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.