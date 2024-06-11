Billy Horschel betting profile: U.S. Open
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 08: Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 08, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Billy Horschel shot 5-over and placed 43rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club June 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 U.S. Open.
The U.S. Open tournament and course info
- Date: June 13-16, 2024
- Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
- Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
- Previous winner: Wyndham Clark
At the U.S. Open
- Over his last six trips to the U.S. Open, Horschel has an average score of 6-over, with an average finish of 38th.
- Horschel finished 43rd (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent go-round at the U.S. Open (in 2023).
- With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
- Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Horschel's recent history at the U.S. Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/15/2023
|43
|73-67-71-74
|+5
|6/16/2022
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|6/17/2021
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|9/17/2020
|38
|72-70-72-80
|+14
|6/13/2019
|32
|73-70-71-70
|E
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Horschel has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -1 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Billy Horschel has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 3.769 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 3.434 Strokes Gained: Total.
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.251, which ranks 47th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranks 95th, and his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranks 66th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel sports a -0.051 mark (101st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Horschel's 0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks fourth this season, while he averages 28.43 putts per round (40th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|95
|297.7
|298.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|74
|65.82%
|50.31%
|Putts Per Round
|40
|28.43
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|76
|24.88%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|17
|12.68%
|13.27%
Horschel's best finishes
- Horschel has played 15 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also earned four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- As of now, Horschel has accumulated 911 points, which ranks him 38th in the FedExCup standings.
Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.650. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
- Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 3.092.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.533. He finished seventh in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
- Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked seventh in the field.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.251
|0.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.051
|-1.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|63
|0.128
|0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.720
|3.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.049
|3.434
Horschel's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|73-67-71-74
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|69-69-69-73
|E
|4
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-67-68-70
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|4
|67-62-63-72
|-16
|135
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|14
|64-71-67
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-68-68-65
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-67-66-73
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-71-69-66
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-72-71-67
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|71-68-67-64
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|67-69-66-63
|-23
|300
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|76-72-72-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-69-69-64
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-71-67-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|69-74-76-71
|+2
|115
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the U.S. Open.
