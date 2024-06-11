PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: U.S. Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 08: Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 08, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 08: Billy Horschel of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 08, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Billy Horschel shot 5-over and placed 43rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club June 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 U.S. Open.

    Latest odds for Horschel at the U.S. Open.

    The U.S. Open tournament and course info

    • Date: June 13-16, 2024
    • Location: Village of Pinehurst, NC
    • Course: Pinehurst Resort & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,548 yards
    • Previous winner: Wyndham Clark

    At the U.S. Open

    • Over his last six trips to the U.S. Open, Horschel has an average score of 6-over, with an average finish of 38th.
    • Horschel finished 43rd (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent go-round at the U.S. Open (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 5.756 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (second in field), 1.058 in SG: Approach the Green (34th), and 7.252 in SG: Putting (fourth), Wyndham Clark won this tournament in 2023.
    • Clark's average driving distance was 325.3 (seventh in field), he hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.5 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Horschel's recent history at the U.S. Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/15/20234373-67-71-74+5
    6/16/2022MC73-71+4
    6/17/2021MC74-75+7
    9/17/20203872-70-72-80+14
    6/13/20193273-70-71-70E

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Horschel has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -1 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Billy Horschel has averaged 298.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 3.769 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 3.434 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Horschel .

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.251, which ranks 47th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranks 95th, and his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranks 66th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel sports a -0.051 mark (101st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Horschel's 0.720 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks fourth this season, while he averages 28.43 putts per round (40th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance95297.7298.6
    Greens in Regulation %7465.82%50.31%
    Putts Per Round4028.4327.6
    Par Breakers7624.88%19.14%
    Bogey Avoidance1712.68%13.27%

    Horschel's best finishes

    • Horschel has played 15 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also earned four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • As of now, Horschel has accumulated 911 points, which ranks him 38th in the FedExCup standings.

    Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.650. He finished 52nd in that tournament.
    • Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 21st in the field with a mark of 3.092.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.533. He finished seventh in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.803 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 41st in that event.
    • Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2510.660
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.051-1.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green630.1280.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.7203.769
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.0493.434

    Horschel's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open4373-67-71-74+512
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6569-69-69-73E4
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open1366-67-68-70-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship467-62-63-72-16135
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1464-71-67E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-68-68-65-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-68-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-67-66-73-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-71-69-66-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-72-71-67-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open771-68-67-64-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-73+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship167-69-66-63-23300
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5276-72-72-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship869-69-69-64-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-71-67-72-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1569-74-76-71+2115

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the U.S. Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.